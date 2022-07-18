ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson already has plan to fight back if he gets yearlong NFL suspension

By David Scott
 4 days ago

It appears the book will not be closed on the Deshaun Watson saga even after arbitrator Sue Robinson hands down her suspension decision.

Yahoo Sports reported that Watson, along with the NFLPA, will sue the NFL in federal court if he ends up getting suspended for a full season, which is believed to be a legitimate possibility.

Robinson’s recommendation is expected to come within the next week and will probably overlap with the beginning of the Browns training camp, the report stated. If the NFL isn’t satisfied with her decision, they then could appeal for a longer suspension.

Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women but has not faced criminal charges, settled 20 of the 24 civil cases against him (some of the accusers are not involved in the legal filings), though the NFL can still suspend him under their personal conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson at a Browns training camp practice on June 8, 2022.
AP

Watson’s salary with the Browns for this season is a measly $1,035,000, likely structured that way with the expectation he would receive a lengthy suspension in 2022. He signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland after he was traded by the Texans.

