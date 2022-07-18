ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sesame Place under fire after Black mother says character ignored her daughters

By Zachary Schermele
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother of two young Black girls is calling out Sesame Place Philadelphia after she says her daughters were intentionally dismissed by a performer dressed as a Sesame Street character over the weekend, sparking a fierce backlash online. In the now viral video posted Saturday on the mother’s Instagram...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 147

ANNIE
4d ago

Why does everything have to be racist? My kids were overlooked at Disneyland when they were young... the Cinderella girl was trying to have a lunch break. Actually we didn’t care. She was exhausted in heels in 90 degree weather. Being on the defensive is a really bad example for kids. How is it that someone complains before they have legitimate a reason. In places like that, kids let overlooked often and there is no consideration. So of course, they are forced to apologize. Kids get overlooked OFTEN and they are not being discriminated against.. but the parents who complain would prefer a forced apology. Ridiculous

Reply(7)
38
crazy mate
4d ago

Crying racism about someone wearing a heavy, hot, poor vision costume on a 100°f day, just for attention, I was ignored,& pushed out of the way, when waving at firemen, cops, floats, at parades when I was a kid.

Reply(5)
48
Vicki Coleman
4d ago

the character took time and acknowledge the other children and clearly says no no to her two children and that is disrespectful had nothing to do with special treatment it's called The same treatment. she paid for her two daughters to enjoy themselves but to be disappointed.

Reply(16)
17
 

Daily Beast

Videos Emerge of Sesame Place Character Snubbing MORE Black Kids

More videos have emerged of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black kids, a day after the Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia claimed a viral clip was the result of a one-off misunderstanding. The videos surfaced after a clip of two Black girls watching the Sesame Street Party Parade went...
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be surprised by Derek Chauvin’s insulting message to George Floyd’s children

George Floyd changed America. The very fabric of American society was altered in nine minutes and 29 seconds, by the protests that followed, and by the division it caused between those who believe that Black lives matter and those who believe “blue” lives do instead. Floyd never meant to be a martyr, but unfortunately, he became one.Some feel as if Floyd and his family received justice when Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the murder of Floyd — after all, when cops commit acts of violence against people of color, they’re hardly ever held accountable. Take a look...
SOCIETY
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
#Sesame Street Characters#Racism#Sesame Place Philadelphia
Daily Mail

Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren. The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

A Sesame Place Character Snubbed Two Black Girls and Mom Is Doing Something About It

Over the weekend, a nine-second video of Rosita, a character on Sesame Street. snubbing two Black girls during a Sesame Place parade went viral. In the video posted by Jodi Brown, who is the mother of one of the girls and @__jodiii__ on, Instagram, Rosita high fives a couple of white children and a white adult before gesturing "No," shaking her head, and walking away from the two Black girls whose arms are outstretched.
TV & VIDEOS
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

