Houston, TX

College Pitchers Dominate Astros' Second Day Picks of MLB Draft

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 4 days ago

The Houston Astros selected eight players on the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in rounds 3-10.

The Houston Astros kept the college selections alive entering the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft, selecting three collegiate arms in a row. To open the second day, the Astros picked right-handed pitcher Michael Knorr out of Coastal Carolina with the 103rd pick in the third round.

Knorr throws a 94-96 mph fastball that touches 98 mph with an above-average changeup as his second-best pitch. A whiff generator, the righty switched to a shorter arm motion and struck out 86 batters in 69 innings in 2022.

“(Knorr’s) work ethic comes second to none," said Astros' prospect Jimmy Endersby who was Knorr's teammate at Cal State Fullerton. "I’m proud on what he has accomplished. Nicest kid off the field but a bulldog on the mound.”

With their fourth-round pick, the Astros selected lefty Trey Dombroski from Monmouth with the 133rd pick. Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline said on the broadcast Dombroski has the best command of any pitcher in the Draft.

Dombroski struck out 120 batters over 95 innings in 2022 for Monmouth, issuing only 14 walks in the same span. The 6'5" lefty pitched in the Cape Cod League for the Harwich Mariners in 2021 where he sported a 0.85 ERA with 45 strikeouts and two walks over 31 2/3 innings.

For a third-straight pick Monday, the Astros took a college pitcher with right-hander Nolan DeVos in the fifth round. The 163rd pick was described as a "TrackMan darling" by Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline on the broadcast.

"I’ve always been a competitor and a guy you can count on in the locker room or on the mound," DeVos said. "I love the game of baseball and am super excited to begin this journey with the Astros."

The Astros were interested in DeVos' high-spin rate fastball and induced vertical break as well as his two breaking pitches' spin and depth. The organization believes it can develop DeVos' changeup "nicely."

DeVos possesses a sweeping slider and a fastball that sits low 90s. The Astros started to show a trend of strikeout-pitcher selections with DeVos punching out 106 batters in 78 2/3 innings at Davidson in 2022. Callis noted the bullpen would be in the righty's future.

Learning the Astros were going to take him three picks before he was selected, The 21-year-old called it a surreal feeling to see his name on his television. DeVos confirmed to Inside The Astros he verbally agreed to sign with Houston.

"It’s a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started," DeVos said.

Mercer Catcher Collin Price

The Astros dropped the pitcher selections for the sixth round, taking catcher Collin Price with the 193rd pick. The 6'6" righty draws more walks (52) than strikeouts (34) similar to Houston's first-round selection Drew Gilbert.

Price is an excellent framer with strong power at the plate with 18 home runs and a .626 slugging percentage at Mercer in 2022. His size could extend him to first base with the system's "position addition."

Selecting righty A.J. Blubaugh with the 223rd pick, Houston returned to college pitching selections in the seventh round. Blubaugh throws low 80s on his changeup and slider with a fastball that can tough 96 mph, while Callis described Blubaugh as a strike thrower on the broadcast.

At Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Blubaugh posted a 3.25 ERA as a starter, but as a reliever in the 2022 Cape Cod League for the Orleans Firebirds, the righty punched out 13 batters over 9 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

In the eighth round, the Astros selected Kentucky closer Tyler Guilfoil with the 253rd pick. The righty touches 95 mph on his fastball which generates more swing and miss with his lower release point. Guilfoil struck out 80 batters over 51 innings in 2022.

Another collegiate pitcher joined the list in the ninth round as the Astros selected right-hander Brett Gillis with the 283rd pick. The Portland product was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News following a 2022 campaign with a 2.24 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 84 1/3 innings.

Houston wrapped up the second day of the Draft with its third outfield selection through 10 rounds. The Astros took Zach Cole from Ball State with the 313th pick — a lefty hitter with improved tools and superb athleticism.

Cole slashed .361/.449/.727 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI at Ball State in 2022. He was also teammates with Single-A Fayetteville pitcher Chayce McDermott — Houston's 2021 compensational pick for losing George Springer in free agency.

Through 10 rounds, the Astros selected only collegiate players — seven pitchers, three outfielders and a catcher. Rounds 11-20 commence at 1 p.m. Tuesday, broadcasted on MLB.com.

