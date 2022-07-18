ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene Police and Eugene Emeralds team up for National Night Out

By News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department will hold its National Night Out with the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park Sunday, July 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to Eugene Police, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that...

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUCK POND INCIDENT

A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Paddlers can use new 'Beaver Boat Locker' to secure watercraft

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. — Summers in Oregon are in full swing, and a new watercraft storage system might be the push you need to float down the Willamette. Designed through a partnership between Oregon State and the City of Independence, this watercraft storage locker along the riverbank is simple, but innovative.
INDEPENDENCE, OR
RV fire spreads to two Eugene homes and nearby trees

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported RV fire at 2580 Haig Street in West Eugene Wednesday. Crews arrived to find a fully involved RV fire that had spread to two homes and nearby trees. Firefighters were able to stop the fire’s spread shortly after arriving....
EUGENE, OR
Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane fire authority with calls for service in the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Get free fair admission with canned food donation for FOOD for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Admission to the Lane County Fair is free on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. when you bring three cans of food to donate to FOOD For Lane County. FOOD for Lane County says they especially need protein-rich foods like beans, peanut butter, and tuna. Staples like cooking oil, spices and condiments are also needed.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
Keizer woman arrested in rollover crash that killed passenger

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A Keizer woman was charged with manslaughter in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed her passenger on Highway 226 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 226 near milepost 21, west of Lyons, Ore., on...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
100th North Douglas County Fair is this weekend

DRAIN, Ore. — The 100th North Douglas County Fair is happening Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 at the Drain Civic Center and Methodist Church. The fair runs Friday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
LINN COUNTY, OR
LINN COUNTY, OR
Military recruitment down nationwide, but doing better locally

EUGENE, Ore. — Active-duty recruitment into the armed forces is down nationwide as the pandemic played a role with labor shortages. But we wanted to see how that has shaped Eugene and its current recruitment status. Sergeant Bobby Horton from the Eugene Army Recruiting Office says the pandemic threw...
EUGENE, OR

