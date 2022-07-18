Hendrick moves COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 3: High Risk

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 145 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 145 positives this week, 23 were PCR, and 122 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 65 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Coleman County Medical Center has reported the COVID numbers for June and for July so far. In June, there were 11 positives for the month with 50 being tested. In July, so far, they have tested 59 with 30 positive results. "We remain in a low community risk for our population. However, with numbers increasing, caution is advised." The hospital stated that even with the mild symptoms this variant is presenting, caution should still be considered for those with low immunity and/or other health problems.
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community.
The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, July 26, at 9:00 am at City Hall Council Chambers to act on the following agenda items. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County court is set to decide if a will filed in the estate of late House of Yahweh leader Yisrayl Abel Hawkins is valid and can go through probate. An initial hearing was held Thursday to see if two applicants who initially presented the Will of Yisrayl Abel […]
TxDOT’s contractor will be in Mills Co. later this afternoon (Wed) through Thursday (7/21), applying the annual seal coat to SL 15 (from US 84 to US 183) and FM 3023 (from FM 574 to end of state maintenance). Please use caution, avoid distractions and obey road signs when driving near the work convoy.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fayette and Lampasas counties have been upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 in the latest weekly update from the CDC. Three others were downgraded. Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC assigns a “COVID-19 Community Level” to each county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
There is a lengthy agenda before Brown County Commissioners when they meet Monday morning, July 25, at 9:00 am. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the...
According to a post of the Bangs ISD Facebook page, Bangs High School Family Consumer Sciences Teacher Angela Miller was named the Region II Teacher of the Year at the Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers Association of Texas annual conference. {Photo contributed}
First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Heartland Road and U.S. Highway 183 North in Early at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision. According to officials on the scene, one sedan was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 183 from Heartland Road over to the Heartland Mall entrance, when it was struck on the driver’s side by another sedan approaching the Early Blvd. intersection from the North.
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community.
The City of Brownwood issued the following information at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday morning:. City of Brownwood is experiencing a major water line break, affecting residents and businesses within a half mile of Coggin Avenue and 14th Street. Crews are on site working on repair. Estimated repair will take multiple hours....
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. On Tuesday, July 19, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Theft. The caller stated an unknown person(s) had taken her Kia Soul without her permission. A report was made. On...
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
UPDATE: 6:45 MONDAY - Parents have been found, per Coleman PD. The Coleman Police Department shared on Facebook that the child in this photo was found walking down the street in the area of 4th and Commercial in Coleman last night. If this is your child, or you know who this child belongs to, please contact the Coleman Police Department at 325-625-4114 or 911.
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A major crash halted traffic Thursday afternoon on an Eastland highway, injuring two. A stretch of Highway 6 was closed to traffic in both lanes because of this major crash. This wreck took place on Highway 6, just south of I-20. Many details about this...
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Stacy Allen Darnell pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance as a Habitual Offender and was sentenced to Twenty (25) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, ‘Dino Day’ returns to the Brown County Museum of History for hands-on fun about the prehistoric world. Kids and families get an up close look at geology and archeology with fossils, bones, arrowheads, rocks and geodes presented in a series of stations inside the museum.
WINTERS, Texas – A traffic stop was conducted by Runnels County Sheriffs Deputies that led to the arrest of two men after 200 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana were seized on Sunday, July 17th. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were watching a...
