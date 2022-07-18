ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Estelle becomes a hurricane over East Pacific

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0gk304eZ00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0gk304eZ00

The Atlantic Basin remains nice & quiet. A tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa but forecast models indicate little development. There may be another active wave over the East Atlantic next week but there are no indications of any tropical development through at least this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0gk304eZ00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0gk304eZ00

The location of development of tropical systems in July since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmkCi_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0gk304eZ00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0gk304eZ00

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0gk304eZ00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0gk304eZ00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0gk304eZ00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0gk304eZ00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0gk304eZ00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0gk304eZ00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0gk304eZ00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0gk304eZ00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0gk304eZ00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0gk304eZ00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0gk304eZ00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0gk304eZ00

The East Pacific:

“Darby” has dissipated south of Hawaii while Estelle now strengthens over the E. Pacific. There will be some rough seas & rip currents along the Mexican coast & the southern tip of the Baja of California but otherwise Estelle will stay away from any land areas & will be weakening by late this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpRDf_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk2la_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0gk304eZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0gk304eZ00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0gk304eZ00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0gk304eZ00

