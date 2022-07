ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Biltmore Estate after a fallen tree crashed onto a family's car last month, leaving a father of two dead. "It's been 32 days, and it's just kind of been just kind of a cyclical repeat of a complete nightmare, from the moment I open my eyes until I go to bed," Angela Skudin shared with News 13 Wednesday, July 20.

