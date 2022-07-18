ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man charged in deadly Minneapolis RV shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Charges filed against the man wanted in a deadly recreational vehicle shooting in Minneapolis alleged the shooter had a previous violent encounter with the victim's husband days before the drive-by shooting. Thirty-four-year-old Laundelle Jackson has been charged by warrant with murder for the deadly shooting...

