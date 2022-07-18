ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man arrested after search turns up 278 grams of meth

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi man has been arrested on drug charges after he was found with more than 250 grams of methamphetamines.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports that Edward “Chucky” Cockerham was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

On July 8, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted search warrant at a residence located on LaBlanc Road. During the search, approximately 278 grams of Methamphetamines was located and seized.

Cockerham’s bond has been set at $500,000.

James Smith
4d ago

good job 👏 need to be getting more of these criminals off our streets period plain and simple...

