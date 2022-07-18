Police: Hartford man charged in killing of 20-year-old

A North Haven man was charged Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot pellets at another driver while traveling north on Interstate 91, according to State Police. Troopers received a call from the victim driver at around 10 a.m. The caller said they had been hit in the face several times, but were not injured. The caller provided a description of the suspect and said he was in a gray Toyota Prius, state police said in a news release Thursday.

