Hartford, CT

Police: Hartford man charged in killing of 20-year-old

By Liz Hardaway
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — Police charged a local man Monday morning with the killing...

www.registercitizen.com

Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 393 Franklin Avenue on a citizen call of hearing shots fired. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of 393 Franklin Avenue, according to police. The victim was immediately transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Shot on Franklin Avenue in Hartford

Police are investigating after a person was shot in Hartford Friday night. Officials said they responded to Franklin Avenue after getting a report of shots fired. At least one person was shot, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

North Haven man charged after shooting pellets at driver on Interstate 91, state police say

A North Haven man was charged Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot pellets at another driver while traveling north on Interstate 91, according to State Police. Troopers received a call from the victim driver at around 10 a.m. The caller said they had been hit in the face several times, but were not injured. The caller provided a description of the suspect and said he was in a gray Toyota Prius, state police said in a news release Thursday.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Shooting Leaves Man, 18, Dead, Cops Say

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street. The incident took place in Waterbury just after midnight on Thursday, July 21 on Willow Street. The man was found when Waterbury Police officers responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Willow Street, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.
WATERBURY, CT
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Milford woman charged with DUI after Stratford head-on crash

BRIDGEPORT - A Milford woman had a blood/alcohol level over four times the legal limit when police said she crashed head-on into another car at a Stratford intersection. Amy Lyn Corris, 45, of Cardinal Drive, was already awaiting trial for allegedly leaving the scene of another crash, when police said she crashed her Nissan Pathfinder head-on into a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Main Street and Warner Hill Road on July 9.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 18-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting

TODAY IN HISTORY: The opioid crisis, Spicer's resignation, Manchester murder. 1 years ago in CT history: Fighting the opioid crisis. 5 years ago: Sean Spicer's resignation. 10 years ago: Murder in Manchester.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Barricaded Inside House in West Hartford: Police

Police are investigating after a person barricaded themselves in a West Hartford home Friday night. Officials said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. for a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage. Responding officers then tried to make contact with a neighbor...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Man Shot During Carjacking In Hamden, Police Say

A Connecticut man was shot multiple times during a carjacking. The New Haven County incident took place in Hamden on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 21. Officers responding to a report of shots fired, located a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man, 58, shot in the leg

WATERBURY — Police say a 58-year-old local man was shot in the leg early Friday. Waterbury police were called to the 30 block of Elizabeth Street after a report of shots fired around 4:50 a.m. “Officers located evidence of shots fired and a male gunshot victim,” police said in...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman, 83, found unresponsive in Farmington gym’s pool

FARMINGTON — An 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found “unresponsive in the pool area” at a local gym Friday, according to police. Police and fire personnel were called to Esporta Fitness on Southeast Road around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an older woman in medical distress, Lt. Tim McKenzie said in an email.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigating deadly overnight shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating who killed an 18-year-old man overnight. Police said it happened on Willow Street. Loved ones of the victim are trying to figure out how to come to grips with his death. “His smile, his laugh, his smell, him,” said Neajah Thompson.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Boy, 16, knocked woman down, stole car in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — A 16-year-old has been accused of knocking down an older woman and stealing her car outside a local convenience store earlier this year, police said. On Jan. 10, police responded to Cumberland Farms, located at 69 Rubber Ave., for a reported robbery and stolen vehicle, officials said Thursday.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford police probe People’s Bank robbery at Stop & Shop

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating the robbery of a People’s Bank branch inside a Stop & Shop Wednesday afternoon. West Hartford Police were notified of a hold-up alarm at the bank inside the Stop & Shop on Newington Road around 2:20 p.m. “Preliminary investigation has...
WTNH

Griswold man charged in father’s overdose death

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-month investigation into the overdose death of a man in Plainfield led to the arrests of two people, including his son, police said. Dean Barr, 52, overdosed on Feb. 15 after his son, 28-year-old Justin Shirley of Griswold, gave him the heroin and fentanyl that killed him, according to Plainfield police.
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Dead After Shooting in Waterbury

A teen is dead after a shooting in Waterbury early Thursday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police said officers responded to Willow Street at 12:04 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and they found an 18-year-old Waterbury man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 a.m., police said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man charged in April Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made an arrest concerning a homicide in April. On April 15, Michael Foley, 25, of Hartford was killed by gunfire at 238 Sigourney St. According to police, Foley appeared to be the intended target, while another man who was injured at the scene was “in the wrong […]
HARTFORD, CT

