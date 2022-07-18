Police: Hartford man charged in killing of 20-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 393 Franklin Avenue on a citizen call of hearing shots fired. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of 393 Franklin Avenue, according to police. The victim was immediately transported to an area...
A North Haven man was charged Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot pellets at another driver while traveling north on Interstate 91, according to State Police. Troopers received a call from the victim driver at around 10 a.m. The caller said they had been hit in the face several times, but were not injured. The caller provided a description of the suspect and said he was in a gray Toyota Prius, state police said in a news release Thursday.
An 18-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street. The incident took place in Waterbury just after midnight on Thursday, July 21 on Willow Street. The man was found when Waterbury Police officers responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Willow Street, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.
BRIDGEPORT - A Milford woman had a blood/alcohol level over four times the legal limit when police said she crashed head-on into another car at a Stratford intersection. Amy Lyn Corris, 45, of Cardinal Drive, was already awaiting trial for allegedly leaving the scene of another crash, when police said she crashed her Nissan Pathfinder head-on into a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Main Street and Warner Hill Road on July 9.
Police are investigating after a person barricaded themselves in a West Hartford home Friday night. Officials said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. for a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage. Responding officers then tried to make contact with a neighbor...
A Connecticut man was shot multiple times during a carjacking. The New Haven County incident took place in Hamden on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 21. Officers responding to a report of shots fired, located a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The...
SHELTON — Police have charged three teens in connection with a fight at a Lazy Brook Road home that preceded the fatal stabbing of James McGrath at another house party in May. Shelton police said a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys turned themselves in to police on warrants...
WATERBURY — Police say a 58-year-old local man was shot in the leg early Friday. Waterbury police were called to the 30 block of Elizabeth Street after a report of shots fired around 4:50 a.m. “Officers located evidence of shots fired and a male gunshot victim,” police said in...
FARMINGTON — An 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found “unresponsive in the pool area” at a local gym Friday, according to police. Police and fire personnel were called to Esporta Fitness on Southeast Road around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an older woman in medical distress, Lt. Tim McKenzie said in an email.
A Connecticut man will spend time in federal prison after admitting that he swindled his grandparents out of nearly $700,000. Hartford County resident Douglas Senerth, age 33, of South Windsor was sentenced to 18 months behind bars Thursday, July 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to wire fraud.
NAUGATUCK — A 16-year-old has been accused of knocking down an older woman and stealing her car outside a local convenience store earlier this year, police said. On Jan. 10, police responded to Cumberland Farms, located at 69 Rubber Ave., for a reported robbery and stolen vehicle, officials said Thursday.
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating the robbery of a People’s Bank branch inside a Stop & Shop Wednesday afternoon. West Hartford Police were notified of a hold-up alarm at the bank inside the Stop & Shop on Newington Road around 2:20 p.m. “Preliminary investigation has...
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-month investigation into the overdose death of a man in Plainfield led to the arrests of two people, including his son, police said. Dean Barr, 52, overdosed on Feb. 15 after his son, 28-year-old Justin Shirley of Griswold, gave him the heroin and fentanyl that killed him, according to Plainfield police.
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a new person of interest in a mother’s murder earlier this year. Police said 56-year-old Mabel Martinez Mercado was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in April. The shooting happened on Orange Street on April 9. Two...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made an arrest concerning a homicide in April. On April 15, Michael Foley, 25, of Hartford was killed by gunfire at 238 Sigourney St. According to police, Foley appeared to be the intended target, while another man who was injured at the scene was “in the wrong […]
