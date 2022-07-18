ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

HAPPENING NOW: Fire burning in Abilene’s far south area, threatening multiple structures

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A second alarm grass fire is burning the far south area of Abilene, threatening multiple structures.

This fire is happening in the 1500 block of Saddle Lakes Drive in Abilene. It began around 3:00 p.m. and the Abilene Police Department has requested assistance from nearby fire agencies.

While multiple structures are being threatened, as of about 3:30 p.m., none have been hit by flames.

This is an ongoing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.

NWS reports continuation of ‘Extreme Drought’ conditions

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service released their ‘Drought Monitor’ report on Thursday. To no one’s surprise, it is dry in the Concho Valley. San Angelo currently sits in the D3 category of ‘Extreme Drought’ while Abilene and areas east of Junction are under the D4 category of ‘Exceptional Drought’. Ozona has the best conditions, currently under the D0 category of ‘Abnormally Dry’.
SAN ANGELO, TX
