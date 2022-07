Tory Lowe, host of the afternoon talk radio show on The Truth, started receiving calls from Milwaukee County Jail inmates in January. Reports of dirty linens, poor food quality and unreasonable pandemic quarantines poured in for days from inmates and their families. They got the attention of Sheriff Earnell Lucas, who told The Truth’s predominantly Black listeners that, despite supply chain challenges, he was committed to solving the matter with compassion and ensuring inmate safety. Within 48 hours of the sheriff’s interview, inmates and their family members called to thank the radio station for helping to improve the conditions at the jail.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO