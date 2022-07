SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas. Early Wednesday morning Snyder police responded to reports of a burglary at Wilson Motors near East Coliseum Dr. and South Ennis Creek Rd. About 30 minutes later, officers were notified of a second burglary at Blake Fulenwider Dodge near U.S. Hwy 84 and 16th Str.

SNYDER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO