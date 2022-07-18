Mother of 12-year-old girl shot at Greenwood mall speaks

GREENWOOD, Ind. — As police investigate the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, family of one of the survivors is sharing their story. "God put them there for a reason," said Andrew Golden. Golden is talking about his sister Shay Golden and her boyfriend Eli Dicken. Moments after the...
INDIANAPOLIS – A 59-year-old man was taken the hospital with serious injuries following a Thursday night shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. to the 800 block of Mt. Dora Lane. They found a man suffering...
Police are investigating some online posts that might lead them to a motive for why the Greenwood Park Mall shooter opened fire on shoppers. Investigators have gotten a hold of screenshots of a post on the website “4chan” that reads “my name is Jonathan and today seems like a good day to die.”
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after being accused of fatally shooting a man in front of his child. Tymani Johnson, 23, faces charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm with a prior felony conviction. Investigators believe he killed 38-year-old Micah Anderson as the mother of Anderson’s child was dropping the child off.
INDIANAPOLIS – A gun deal arranged on social media led to the death of an Indianapolis teen and a three-month investigation to catch the people accused of killing him. On April 10, 16-year-old Michael Duerson was shot in the 5600 block of East 30th Street. He’d been hit on the right side, with a bullet hitting his right lung and exiting through his back. He died after being taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.
BEECH GROVE— A mass shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove Sunday left one man dead and three others injured. Family says the man who died was 20-year-old Brandon Cortez-Newton. Cortez-Newton's girlfriend tells WRTV the two were expecting a baby boy in 6 months. His sister, 17-year-old Rosalina...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Firearm instructors on Thursday praised an armed citizen’s handling of Sunday’s mall shooting, but cautioned not every situation is the same. When a gunman opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court late Sunday afternoon, armed citizen Eli Dicken fired shots...
INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners on the near east side are tired of people speeding through their neighborhood. This week an accident almost killed a woman in an electric wheelchair. “We heard a car speeding, and we heard a big crash. I thought that he hit a car,” said Katelyne Sanchez who witnessed the accident from her […]
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old missing from Anderson. Indiana State Police said the teen was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Friday wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. He is described as 5’10” and 160 lbs with black hair and brown...
INDIANAPOLIS — Court records reveal how a case of road rage left one man dead and another man accused of murder on Indy’s east side. According to an eyewitness, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of his coworker’s car when they were nearly hit by a box truck. The witness describes how the […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jyrie Timothy Matthews, 3, was killed in a hit-and-run after his mother said she pulled over into the Clearwater Village Shopping Mall parking lot because her car was overheating. “He ended up grabbing his basketball, got out the car, and started dribbling the basketball,” Lakiea Murry,...
LAPEL, Ind. — A woman living in Lapel, Indiana recently fell victim to a trend on TikTok called the “Kia challenge”. The challenge comes from a video in which two males are sitting in a Kia vehicle, demonstrating how to start the car with just a USB cable. (Warning: this TikTok video contains profanity).
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A 48-year-old man died following a shooting Tuesday night in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westminster Court. Police said the shooting stemmed from a “fight or disturbance” at Westminster Apartments. A Greenwood resident, identified as 48-year-old Jason Grider, was […]
INDIANPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with 24 prior felony convictions was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Dariel Hill, age 57, was arrested on October 3 of 2020...
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An expert marksman says he is impressed by the man who shot and killed the shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday. The Greenwood Police Department said 22-year-old Eli Dicken neutralized the gunman just 15 seconds after he fired the first shot. Chief Jim Ison...
UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month. The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed. Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the...
