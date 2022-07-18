Mother of 12-year-old girl shot at Greenwood mall speaks

INDIANAPOLIS – A gun deal arranged on social media led to the death of an Indianapolis teen and a three-month investigation to catch the people accused of killing him. On April 10, 16-year-old Michael Duerson was shot in the 5600 block of East 30th Street. He’d been hit on the right side, with a bullet hitting his right lung and exiting through his back. He died after being taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO