Calvert County, MD

Homicide Suspect In Maryland Indicted On Murder, Other Charges: Report

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQlhv_0gk2xW2h00
Terrance Kenneth Yancey Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

A 22-year-old Washington, DC man has been indicted on murder and multiple other charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Calvert County, according to a Southern Maryland news report.

Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, was served an indictment on Monday, July 18 for the fatal shooting of Prince George's County resident Tyree Dashawn Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale, following an incident on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk last month.

Specifically, Yancey was reportedly charged with:

  • Murder;
  • Use of a firearm in a violent crime;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Four counts of reckless endangerment.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were called to the area of Rivershore Drive and Overlook Court in Dunkirk at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, June 13 to investigate a reported homicide.

Yancey was later identified as a suspect and investigators said he was considered armed and dangerous before he was ultimately apprehended by members of the sheriff’s office following a lengthy manhunt.

No return court date has been announced.

The complete report can be found here.

Comments / 6

