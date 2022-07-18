ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Welcome Home: Park City Heights estate

By Julie Snyder, INHABIT Park City Summit Sotheby's
 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — This beautiful 5-bedroom and 4-bathroom modern estate home sits on a .19 fully landscaped acre lot in one of the most sought-after locations in Park City, Utah. Park City Heights is a welcoming community with newly built homes.

In total, this community will have 239 homes built, both single-family and townhomes. Easy access to the Rail Trail and desirable community amenities such as a 5.7-acre community park, swimming pool, hot tub, luxurious clubhouse, and more.

The home’s two-story entry leads into a bright, cheery open concept kitchen, dining, and living room area. The covered deck is easily accessed through the sliding glass doors, perfect for those summer BBQs or morning coffees. The beautifully landscaped backyard boasts mature trees and flowers, giving the homeowner some privacy. A dedicated office with an additional bathroom is also located on this level.

The recently finished daylight basement is equipped with an additional family room, two large bedrooms and a full bath, large cold storage, a kitchenette replete with a bar fridge and sink, and a flex space that could be turned into your next home gym.

Upstairs is a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet and a 4-piece master bath, a designated laundry room, a loft flex area, two bedrooms, and an additional full bathroom. Upgrades include a Tesla charging station in the 3-car tandem garage, a built-in dog wash in the mudroom, and solar panels on the roof.

Park City Heights is a flat, kid-friendly neighborhood within the Park City School District. It’s only a 10-minute drive from everything that Park City has to offer, such as Historic Main Street, the Jordanelle, and Kimball Junction.

