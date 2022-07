Bielak was returned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bielak ate up a valuable 3.1 innings in the second game of the doubleheader, though he did allow three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four. He'll remain on the taxi squad, so he could return to the big-league club in short order if an injury strikes the bullpen.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO