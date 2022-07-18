ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Police in Castle Rock investigating homicide following fatal stabbing, one person in custody

By Anissa Connell
 4 days ago
CASTLE ROCK, CO — Twenty-two-year-old Jason Menton is in custody following a stabbing that left one person dead in Castle Rock.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 17, the Castle Rock Police Department received a call about the incident as it was occurring near E. Allen St. and Alexander Place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Menton near the scene and he was taken into custody.

Police don't believe the victim and Menton knew each other and the motive for the attack is currently under investigation.

The victim's identity will be released at a later time by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

This is an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

