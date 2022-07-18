ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Microburst destroys mobile home in Mesa area; woman rescued

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtvFX_0gk2wC6G00

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Thunderstorms packing wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down some power lines in the Mesa area and destroyed a mobile home, sending a woman to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities said the unidentified woman was trapped under debris after the monsoon hit Sunday night. Her name, age and medical condition weren’t immediately available Monday.

Video from the scene showed the mobile home reduced to piles of rubble with debris scattered across the property and roadway.

Thousands of homes reported electrical outages and State Route 87 was closed in both directions near Mesa due to fallen power lines that authorities say might take several days to repair.

National Weather Service meteorologists said north Mesa received almost 1 ½ inches of rain from the thunderstorms as the Phoenix metro area continues to have an active monsoon season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Mobile, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Working Dogs Rescue in Phoenix damaged during powerful monsoon storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver dead after car slams into a wall in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a wall on a major road early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Glendale police say they responded to the crash just after 12:30 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Villa Rita Drive, which is a few blocks south of Union Hills Drive. When rescue crews arrived, they found a 25-year-old man in the truck who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say it looks as though the truck was headed south when it crashed into the wall.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Waddell home destroyed in early morning fire

WADDELL, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a house fire early Tuesday morning in Waddell. Around 5:30 a.m. Rural Metro firefighters were dispatched to a smoke alarm at a home near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Cotton Lane just west of Loop 303. While fire crews were still on the way, the home’s residents called 911 to report smoke and fire in the garage.
WADDELL, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#National Weather Service#Power Lines#Thunderstorms
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
MESA, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 109 to 114 degrees * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the Phoenix metropolitan area. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTAR.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash into wall on Glendale street

PHOENIX – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a West Valley street early Wednesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead near 75th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, where officers found a vehicle smashed into a wall around 12:30 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Thousands in Pinal County still cut off from power after storm damage

PHOENIX – Over 7,000 power customers south of metro Phoenix were still unplugged Tuesday, after monsoon storms brought down transmission towers and lines earlier this week. Arizona Public Service’s outage map showed about 7,100 customers in the the Eloy-Arizona City area of Pinal County remained without electricity. The...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in bushes near I-10 in Tempe, DPS says

TEMPE, Ariz. - A body was found on the side of the freeway in Tempe, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The body of an unidentified person was found in the bushes near I-10 and the Baseline Road off-ramp. No further information is available.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Body recovered at Lake Pleasant is missing boater, MCSO says

PEORIA, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A body was recovered Monday afternoon on the west side of Lake Pleasant and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a boater who went into the water and never came back up. MCSO said deputies found the body of a man shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Castle Creek Cove.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

US 60 lanes restricted due to heavy rain near Val Vista Drive

GILBERT, AZ — Flooding due to heavy rain caused lane restrictions on US 60 near Val Vista Drive Sunday night. Both east and westbound traffic was restricted to the leftmost lanes. Traffic was temporarily restricted to only the HOV lanes. Arizona Department of Transportation camera footage appeared to show...
GILBERT, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy