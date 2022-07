***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 20 – Brandon Guy Wright***. It’s Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Brandon Guy Wright. On November 21, 2020, the vehicle Wright was driving was pulled over by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper for a traffic infraction on US 93 milepost 195. The vehicle did not have registration, but Wright provided the trooper with the title with his name on it. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Michigan and the title was forged. Wright was arrested and convicted of Auto Theft and Forgery. After serving a jail sentence he was released on probation which he has violated.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO