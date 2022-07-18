ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the next exciting foldable, but our readers are pretty meh

By Derrek Lee
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • We asked our readers which upcoming foldable smartphone they were most interested in.
  • Nearly 40% of our readers who responded indicated their interest in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
  • The rumored Pixel Notepad foldable came in second place with 25% of the votes.

With a few foldable smartphones likely on the way, we wanted to know which ones our readers are looking forward to most. Motorola has already started teasing its next Razr, while Google has been mum on its foldable plans, but Samsung seems to have come out on top in our latest poll.

Nearly 40% of readers (out of more than 1,000 votes) say they are looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 . The rumored Pixel Notepad , despite its reportedly ever-changing launch date, came in second place with 25% of the votes. The Motorola Razr (2022) , which is likely the next foldable to launch, only came in with 20% of the votes, followed by the Z Flip 4 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNXeE_0gk2uAPE00

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader, Godwin Stewart, says the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the only foldable worth getting excited about, although not for anyone already with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

"None. The only one worthy of consideration right now is the Fold4, which is only a minor, incremental update to the Fold3, which I already own. I'm waiting until this time next year to see what the Fold5 (or any new competition) is like."

Fortunately, we may not have much of a wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with the latest leaked information pointing to an August 10 launch for the device. We'll have to see just how Samsung plans to follow up on its best foldable phone .

Another reader, Daniel Cambridge, was not so excited about any foldables. They wrote:

"I've tried living with a foldable, but now I'm back to a classic candybar style phone. Literally when the wow factor of owning something new wears off, you just realise how inferior and impractical they are in day to day life. Sure the screen folds but at the cost of other features."

That said, some other comments also expressed disinterest in foldable, meaning Samsung, Motorola, and others definitely have their work cut out for them when it comes to convincing us to buy their expensive new toys.

