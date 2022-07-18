Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation notice

If you vote for any incumbent in our district, expect more of the same that we have been getting and they will assume your vote is in favor of their status quo politics. Whether we are talking about crime, taxes or the amount of money we are funding (40% of our property taxes and another state 20% tax) toward bad ideas in our school districts, a vote for the current incumbents gets us more of the same old, same old.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO