GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We’re seeing a lot of sad tomato growers with blossom end rot. The tomato doesn’t form correctly and bacteria and fungi sets in to rot. While the first advice you will likely hear is a calcium deficiency, that isn’t always the case. In fact, most Minnesota gardens have enough calcium, the problem is more likely water, soil temperature or pH that prevents the plant from using the calcium that’s there.

