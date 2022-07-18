ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Canceled mid-range Surface Duo allegedly revealed in leaked images

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Leaked images show what the now canceled mid-range Microsoft Duo could've looked like.
  • The device, being lower in price, looks like it would've come with some scaled-back features as opposed to the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.
  • Microsoft canceled the device to shift its focus toward the release of its next flagship Surface Duo.

Leaks have emerged about the once proposed, now canceled, "mid-range" Microsoft Surface Duo. The images that came about of the "dev unit" were posted on eBay.

The images, which have been removed, show the proposed "mid-range" Surface Duo that will apparently never come to light. The find comes from Windows Central , who were able to grab some snapshots of the leaked device and some information surrounding its specifications.

Apparently, the device was set to come with a "more rounded external design," matte finish, and flat displays similar to its predecessor, the first Surface Duo . This device was intended to be in the lower price range, so it could've featured a mid-range Qualcomm SoC and seemingly sports a dual-camera setup on its back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRbRA_0gk2toYN00

(Image credit: via Windows Central)

This is in comparison to the Surface Duo 2 , which features a rear triple camera setup, 90hz displays, and a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with a plastic/glass exterior.

Additionally, this once proposed lower-price device had the codename "Cronos." The device was also rumored to have seen a release later this year if Microsoft followed through with it. According to Windows Central, Microsoft had canceled this lower-priced Surface Duo in favor of shifting its focus toward the next flagship Surface Duo. That device is apparently scheduled for a "late 2023 launch."

The Surface Duo 2 is a big improvement over its predecessor, and the dual-screen device could be considered one of the best foldable devices on the market right now. If Microsoft had followed through with one at a lower price point, it might have been received well.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Apple Will Pay MacBook Owners $50 Million For Making the Worst Keyboard of All Time

Apple has agreed to pay a total of $50 million to consumers who owned and had to replace a keyboard on a series of MacBooks and MacBook Pros produced between 2015 and 2019, giving at least the semblance of accountability for the environmental and usability disaster that resulted from Apple’s “butterfly” keys—the worst keyboard design ever put into mass production.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $100

Samsung’s Summer sales event is here, and it comes with tons of great deals for those interested in purchasing a new Galaxy device. One of today's best deals comes with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, starting at just $100 on its base model with 256GB of storage space. Indeed, this is the same price you would have to pay for the 128GB storage model, but the latest offer will get you a memory upgrade without additional cost.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

1st pixel since 1xl from s22u

First the feel. I generally loved the feel of my notes. I wasnt expecting to like the p6p as much as I do. I had to pick the ultra back up because the pixel felt so light and balances. I thought the camera visor was going to make it feel top heavy. by itself and with the case it felt great. I do feel that the buttons and the screen feel cheap. what I mean is the buttons feel cheap clickness. not sure the reason and in terms of the glass, its the solidness of it. Like when i tap the screen on the ultra, its solid, but the pixel has a hollow or plastic feel.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Range#Surface Duo#Microsoft Surface#Plastic#Windows Central#Qualcomm Soc#Snapdragon 888 Soc
Android Central

Forgot Screen Capture

Hi last year I ended up getting a Galaxy s21 ultra but I still use the LG for listening to books. And I'm having trouble with one of the libraries I use and I have to capture all the books I've downloaded and the only way I could really do that is through screen capture. On the s21 ultra I'm able to capture and continue and continue and continue and continue and I was able to do that because I have books on the 21 ultra also because when I'm out of the house I need to use the the phone that's active for data and calls so I have them on both phones.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Get a monitor, mouse, and keyboard for $136 with this bundle deal

A computer isn’t a computer until you have the right peripherals to put it to use, and right now you can get an HD monitor, a wireless keyboard, and wireless mouse for just $136 as part of a bundled deal taking place at HP. The trio of accessories would typically cost $240 when purchased individually, making this bundled deal a savings of $104. Whether you’re looking to replace some older accessories or are looking to round out a new desktop computer purchase, this is one of the better monitor deals we’ve come across, and one of the better bundled deals you can pounce on.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung’s most beautiful 2022 QLED TVs are finally on sale

If you want a TV that’s about being stylish as much as it is a practical part of your home theater then you might want to check out Samsung’s The Frame (2022) and The Serif (2022) both of which have finally gone on sale in the US and UK, having been announced at the start of the year, and made available to pre-order a few months ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops all have massive discounts today

If you’re looking for some great Dell XPS deals, then you’re in luck, as Dell has some great discounts on all the major XPS sizes, so you can get exactly what you need in terms of budget and specs. Contents. XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $1,150, was $1,700...
COMPUTERS
Variety

T-Mobile Giving Customers TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Streaming Service Free for One Year

Click here to read the full article. T-Mobile is uncorking a special new offer for streaming en español. The wireless carrier announced a deal with TelevisaUnivision giving new and existing T-Mobile customers one year free of ViX+, the media company’s new Spanish-language subscription VOD package. Set to launch July 21, ViX+ will regularly cost $6.99/month in the U.S. — a nearly $84 value for T-Mobile subs who take the offer. In the first year, ViX+ will be stocked with 10,000 hours of original series, telenovelas, movies, news and live sports, all in Spanish — including more than 4,000 hours of live soccer...
UEFA
CNET

Woot's Latest Sale Offers Popular Amazon Devices From as Little as $9 Today Only

Prime Day may be in the rearview mirror, but the deals on Amazon devices aren't over just yet. Amazon-owned Woot has just kicked off a one-day sale on a huge selection of Amazon hardware offering popular products from as little as $9. The sale features both brand new and preowned devices in a variety of categories so you can save on smart speakers, streaming sticks, security cameras and more. Better yet, place an order of $10 or more and you can get an extra $4 off with coupon code SAVE4.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022

Outdoor security cameras make great additions to any home security system. A camera equipped with motion detectors — especially one that includes a floodlight — can watch over your driveway, the side of your house, a back door or any part of your property that’s tough to keep an eye on, providing peace of mind whenever you’re away.
ELECTRONICS
Top Speed

BMW Will Change Up Its Naming Tradition with the new XM Hybrid SUV

There is no doubt about one thing: the next BMW XM must be huge! And we are not only talking about its dimensions. The XM will be BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the M1 sportscar in 1978, which means it must be at least as amazing as the M1 was, if not better. The first details we have on the next XM are of course promising - an electric SUV with 750 horsepower under the hood in range-topping form will give its competition a lot to deal with.
CARS
Android Central

GT-P5210 freeze on "Samsung GALAXY tab3" screen after root

I have follow these instructions to root my tablet GT-P5210 https://androidmtk.com/root-samsung-...-10-1-gt-p5210. but l done a mistake about build ID, these instructions are for KOT49H.P5210XXUBNH1 but my tablet is under buid id KOT49.P5210XXUBNK2 (I don't saw that before... oops!) and after to root, my tablet was reboot but now it freeze on "Samsung GALAXY tab3" screen.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

How to get the original format back on Chrome mobile.

I browse these forums on my phone using Chrome in light background mode. Today I noticed a button to the left of the dark mode / half moon button, which to my poor eyes seemed like a magnify or search icon, and when no one was looking I pressed it.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is cheaper than ever right now

Many PS5 owners were thrilled when Sony finally unlocked the console to accept expandable SSD storage last year. However, as we explained in our guide, adding extra space to the PS5 isn't as easy as buying the highest-capacity drive possible and installing it. You'll need a certain style of drive, plus a heatsink among other things. We've got a whole list of compatible SSDs that we like for the console, and one of our favorites that comes with a heatsink is down to its lowest price ever. The 1TB model of Samsung's 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is on sale for $140 right now, or 39 percent off its usual price. You'll find a similar discount on the 2TB version, which is 38 percent off and down to $250.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Note 8 Settings-System Update option missing?

Welcome to Android Central! Did you see it before and now it's gone? Or has it never been there?. The bottom line is that a phone that old would have stopped getting official updates a while ago (probably 2019 or 2020). Please register on this forum, which will allow you...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy