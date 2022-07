It will follow a railroad right of way owned by the MTA. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Frederick County has received some funding to construct a trail. On Wednesday, the Transportation Priorities Board of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments approved a $5.28-miillion grant to build Phase One of the Frederick and Pennsylvania Line Railroad Trail. . It’s a 1.8-mile trail that will extend from Monocacy Boulevard in the city of Frederick to Fountain Rock Nature Center in Walkersville. It will cross over Tuscarora Creek and the Monocacy River, and eventually connect with the proposed East Street Rails to Trails project.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO