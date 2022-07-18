ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has resumed throwing

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has resumed throwing after undergoing surgery earlier this offseason. Garoppolo played through a right shoulder injury towards the end of...

