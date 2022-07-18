49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has resumed throwing

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is confident in Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the duo heads into their first training camp together. Hill defended Tagovailoa on his podcast in July, stating "It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about Tua". These comments come after an offseason of praise from Hill to his new quarterback, following his trade from Kansas City to Miami. 2022-23 will be Hill's first season without Patrick Mahomes under center. Hill earned Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest wide receiver grade last season.

