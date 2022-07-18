Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022

A man was pulled to his death after a sinkhole opened up under a swimming pool he was in. The incident happened at a villa that was hosting a company party in the central town of Karmi Yosef, 25 miles (40km) south-east of Tel Aviv.The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old employee of the company, Klil Kimhi. Another man aged 34 narrowly escaped and needed treatment from paramedics at the scene for injuries to his lower body.Footage from the scene shows swimmers – who were attending a private work party – clinging to the sides of the pool...

ACCIDENTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO