Omaha man sentenced to 16-20 years in prison for 2021 motor vehicle homicide in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Sarpy County Judge George Thompson sentenced 24-year-old Ulises Pantoja to 16-20 years in prison for the motor vehicle homicide of 37-year-old Candice McDowell on Nov. 24, 2021.

Pantoja pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

According to witnesses, Pantoja drove southbound on Highway 50 at an “extremely high rate of speed” when he struck McDowell as her vehicle traveled eastbound on Harrison Street.

Omaha Fire Department personnel who responded to the crash observed signs of Pantoja’s intoxication, according to a press release from Sarpy County. A blood test later detected a BAC of 0.134.

“Mr. Pantoja’s decision to drink and drive ended Candice’s life and took her from her family and friends. We appreciate the judge’s thoughtful consideration of the sentence,” said Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl.

