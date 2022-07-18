ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha man sentenced to 16-20 years in prison for 2021 motor vehicle homicide in Sarpy County

By Zoey Muessel
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Sarpy County Judge George Thompson sentenced 24-year-old Ulises Pantoja to 16-20 years in prison for the motor vehicle homicide of 37-year-old Candice McDowell on Nov. 24, 2021.

Pantoja pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

According to witnesses, Pantoja drove southbound on Highway 50 at an “extremely high rate of speed” when he struck McDowell as her vehicle traveled eastbound on Harrison Street.

Omaha Fire Department personnel who responded to the crash observed signs of Pantoja’s intoxication, according to a press release from Sarpy County. A blood test later detected a BAC of 0.134.

“Mr. Pantoja’s decision to drink and drive ended Candice’s life and took her from her family and friends. We appreciate the judge’s thoughtful consideration of the sentence,” said Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl.

News Channel Nebraska

Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large

LINCOLN, Neb. --Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one man on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday evening. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said that around 11:30 p.m. deputies arrived to the marina after reports of gunshots and someone yelling for help. When they arrived, officials said that...
WOWT

Pair of accused Omaha kidnappers sentenced to prison, probation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second of two accused kidnappers was sentenced Tuesday. Levi Heilig, 26, and Devan Spera, 29, both pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping. Heilig was sentenced to three years in prison, with 287 days of credit. Spera was sentenced last month to 260 days in jail, but also had 260 days of credit. She was also given 30 months of probation. Both were sentenced by Douglas County District Court Judge LeAnne Srb.
