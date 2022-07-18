ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The dollar is the strongest it's been in 20 years — it's a bad thing for some US businesses and investors

By Jacob Zinkula
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8pXg_0gk2tS5H00
  • The value of the US dollar is at a 20-year high, recently reaching parity with the euro.
  • It's a boon for American tourists, but poses challenges for some investors and businesses.
  • While the strong dollar creates winners and losers, some believe it could help cool inflation.

With the value of the dollar at a 20-year high, it's a great time for Americans to travel abroad. But not everyone is celebrating.

The dollar recently reached parity — a one-to-one equivalence — with the euro for the first time since 2002. The ongoing shift in the exchange rate has been driven by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates — which has made investments held in dollars more attractive. Additionally, concerns about the state of the European economy — particularly Europe's exposure to the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, have spooked investors. As they have directed their money to the US, the value of the dollar has risen.

For US corporations that have operations in other countries, a strong dollar makes their goods more expensive — and therefore less competitive in the European market.

When these corporations convert their foreign sales back into dollars, the strong dollar results in dampened profits. Per Credit Suisse, an 8% to 10% increase in the value of the dollar causes US company profits to fall by an average of 1%. Over the last 12 months, the dollar has gained 15% against the euro.

Generally, US companies generate roughly 30% of their profits from abroad. Ben Laidler, global markets strategist for eToro, told the New York Times he thinks the dollar's rise will cut the earnings of S&P 500 companies by a combined $100 billion this year.

When earnings fall, that tends to be bad news for the stock market — and firms with large international exposure could be impacted in particular. A Goldman Sachs report found that the shares of companies that generate the majority of their sales in the US have outperformed more global businesses by 9 percentage points in 2022 — though both groups are down for the year.

Microsoft, for instance —which generates approximately half of its profits from abroad — said foreign-exchange effects reduced its sales by $302 million last quarter and warned that the impact to sales and profits next quarter could be $460 million and $250 million respectively. Salesforce, AbbVie and Deere & Co. are among other corporations expecting the stronger dollar to hurt sales.

Technology companies, which have already experienced falling share prices and — in some cases layoffs — over the past months, could be disproportionately impacted by the currency movements. Many of these companies, like Microsoft, generate over half their sales from abroad. While these corporations can engage in forms of currency hedging to mitigate impacts of currency fluctuations, Microsoft's sales and profit projections suggest these companies will not be unscathed.

If the stronger dollar helps to bring down inflation, however, perhaps it will be a positive development for technology companies, many of whose stocks have responded poorly to the Federal Reserve 's rate hikes over the past year. The strong dollar makes imports cheaper for US corporations, which in theory, could help ease the inflation gripping the economy. When Americans — whether they be tourists or online shoppers — direct their spending abroad, they're helping to ease the pricing pressures in their home country.

"The strong dollar is helping curb inflationary pressures," Rhea Thomas, senior economist with Wilmington Trust, told The Washington Post.

These currency movements have ramifications for other countries as well, particularly those with a lot of debt denominated in US dollars. A fall in the value of their currencies makes paying back their debt more difficult.

For European corporations, the stronger dollar has made US imports more expensive. The same goes for oil — which is priced in dollars — an unwelcome development given the energy shortage spanning the continent. That said, these corporations have benefitted from strong demand from US consumers and tourists. And just as converting sales from euros to dollars is hindering US corporations, it's helping to pad the bottom-lines of European multinationals.

The impacts of these currency fluctuations extend well beyond Europe, however. Over the past year, the dollar has also strengthened against the currencies of China, India, South Korea, Britain and Japan, among a multitude of others.

Indeed, the strong dollar has created winners and losers across the global economy. If, as some experts expect, the dollar strengthens even further, these impacts could be exacerbated.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Us Dollar#Layoffs#Stock#Americans#The Federal Reserve#European#Credit Suisse
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy