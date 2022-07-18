ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Oceans of Fun changes safety policies after girl died in pool

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITTY, Mo. — The company that operates the Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun entertainment parks in Kansas City, Missouri, said Monday they are changing their policies at a pool where a young girl died earlier this month.

Under the new policy, anyone using the Coconut Cove pool will be required to wear a life-jacket if they are less than 60 inches tall.

An Oceans of Fun spokesperson said they "regularly review" safety policies.

"All attractions are rigorously inspected and reviewed as part of the safety protocols for daily operation," the spokesperson said. "With Coconut Cove in particular, we have increased the height requirement for those needing life jackets to 60 inches."

On July 5, first responders were called to the pool where a young girl had reportedly drown. Rescuers were able to transport the girl to an area hospital, though she died from her injuries several days later.

Police have identified the girl as Adeline Stewart. She would have turned 7 years-old today.

Comments / 6

Not_A_Kyle
4d ago

I fail to see how she drowned the day after the 4th of July where that place was probably packed and not only did the lifeguards not see anything, but no one else did either. Do people just not pay attention to what is happening around them?

Reply
3
KAWELL81
4d ago

Life guards are a NECESSARY presence at public pools, but perhaps HER PARENTS should have also been paying attention to their own child.

Reply
2
 

