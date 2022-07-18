ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Worker fired after noose found at Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRprR_0gk2sXX700

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A worker has been fired after an investigation into a noose found at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge in June.

An internal investigation was launched after a noose was found in an area of the complex that was under construction. A was tipline established by the National Building Trades Union and a reward was offered for any information that would lead to the identification of the person responsible.

NATBU President Sean McGarvey said in a statement that an individual was identified as a result of the tipline and that person’s employment has been terminated. The person’s identity has not been released.

“Based on tips provided to the NABTU reward line, the individual has been identified, and his employment has been terminated.”

National Building Trades Union President Sean McGarvey

Y-12 Spokesperson Jason Bohne said in a statement that the source of the noose was identified and “appropriate action” was taken.

“We completed an extensive and thorough investigation, and identified the source of the noose found at Y-12. We are committed to providing employees with a work environment that is free of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and discrimination. This incident blatantly violated our policies and work rules, and we responded accordingly by taking the appropriate action. We appreciate the assistance of the North American Building Trades Unions and Knoxville Building Construction Trades in sharing information they determined to be credible from their reward tip line, and value their shared commitment to harassment-free workplaces,” said Y-12 Spokesperson Jason Bohne.

Anderson County News

The Y-12 National Security Complex is a United States Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 6

sheila honeycutt
3d ago

What was it a garage door pulled for closing? This is ridiculous!! I tie knots almost everyday even nooses.

Reply
4
Related
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Crypto mining sites coming to Morristown

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The city of Morristown will be getting two crypto mining sites. Wattum, a crypto mining company, approached Morristown’s Industrial Development Board about purchasing two sites inside Morristown's industrial parks, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Gary Chesney. The post said the Morristown City...
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Ridge#National Security#Noose#Politics#Nabtu
wvlt.tv

Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon at a manufacturing plant near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, responders on the scene told WVLT News. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, located at 1246 Airport Road, officials said. They also told WVLT News that the company had...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Billiards & Brews busted by state agents, citations issued

A West Knoxville bar has come under scrutiny again for allegedly violating city code for the storage of alcoholic beverages for resale without a valid permit. A search warrant was executed this week and citations were issued by state agents after they were served alcohol at the bar.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Homes evacuated due to flooding in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said homes were being evacuated due to flooding early Thursday morning. Crews went door to door along Pop Hollow Road to get people to higher ground. This comes after heavy storms and rain in the area. This is a developing...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man detained after negotiation with police in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken into police custody after negotiation in Western Heights. Around 3 p.m on Thursday, Knoxville Police attempted to stop a car on I-40 West near I-275. According to police, the man in the car was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation. Police followed the car until they lost sight of it in the Western Heights apartment complex.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two East Tenn. animal shelters receive $20K from local business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee animal shelters received thousands of dollars to support ending pet homelessness and promoting animal welfare from a local business. Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville donated $20,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley to support each organization’s work, according to a release. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of men were taken into custody after a boater was accidentally shot on the Holston River, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. According to the report, five men, identified as Dakota Fawver, Elijah Brown, Elijah Sharp, Noah Parker and Thomas Pratt, were drinking and shooting guns at a small target on the riverbank when the incident happened.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Chapman Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Chapman Highway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The crash happened around 10 p.m., he said. The 21-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was reportedly travelling north on the highway when another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction turned left, in front of the motorcyclist. The victim then tried to stop, Erland said, but the motorcycle flipped.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy