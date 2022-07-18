Family of Florida teen file lawsuit against men accused of berating him in Sanford neighborhood
By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
4 days ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The family of a Black Florida teenager who was confronted by two white men in a gated Sanford neighborhood in June over alleged speeding – and caught on video – has filed a lawsuit against those two men. Jermaine Jones, 16, told deputies...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. attorney announced the indictment of a man Friday in Orlando. Darrius Garrett, 33, is facing indictment charges for two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg. On May 27, the Orange County Sheriff's Office...
CLERMONT, Fla. - New video shows the bizarre arrest of a Central Florida woman who is accused of running around outside a Publix store with a pitchfork and a black whip, while trying to sell teddy bears. The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Publix on North Hancock Road...
WATCH: Officers leave flowers at memorial for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death at Florida home. Three Longwood police officers brought flowers and balloons to a growing memorial outside a home where a four-year-old girl was stabbed to death this week. Her 12-year-old sister was also stabbed and is in critical condition at the hospital. Police say their father is a person of interest in the case.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot Thursday night near Orlando. Deputies were called to the Residence at West Place Apartments for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a family member accidentally shot her, according to Orange County deputies. This happened at the Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condos on Sky Lake Circle. Deputies responded to the condo complex around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Well done, K-9 Rico!. Florida Highway Patrol is praising the K-9 after he made a major meth bust with a street value of $1.5 million!. FHP tweeted a photo of Rico proudly sitting next to multiple bags of the illegal drugs that were seized during the search. In total, Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of methamphetamine.
SANFORD, Fla. — One man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting that happened around 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Anderson Circle and Hays. There remains an extensive crime scene into the evening as evidence markers stretch across the intersection between two houses.
OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash registers. According to police, a man and a woman distracted multiple cashiers at an undisclosed business on June 18 to steal more than $1,300 from a retail store. They then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with distinctive chrome rims.
A Florida woman accused of running around outside a Publix supermarket in Clermont with a pitchfork and a black whip while trying to sell teddy bears was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper saw 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone yelling and waving the pitchfork and whip outside the store entrance and handcuffed her after she refused to stop. The store manager said Slone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store, and at some point, started to yell and run around with the pitchfork and whip, and stabbed a minivan. The trooper said she appeared to be “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug.” Slone reportedly told law enforcement “she felt no pain anymore and that God was in control.” She was.
Florida deputies said they teamed up to stop a kidnapping suspect. A high-speed pursuit was caught on cameras worn by Indian River sheriff's deputies. Two women were rescued during the operation but the suspect died after exchanging gunfire with the deputies.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There is a $5,000 reward being offered to help find out who killed a 46-year-old man outside a Bravo Supermarket in Orange County on Thursday morning. This happened at the store on North Hiawassee Road around 1 a.m. Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Joseph Lee Rohl.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he was found gravely injured outside a supermarket Thursday morning in Orange County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded to the Bravo Supermarkets plaza on North Hiawassee Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding an "emergency" call. When they arrived, deputies found a man injured, who later died at the hospital.
LEESBURG, Fla. — A fleeing “suspect” got stuck underneath a Leesburg police officer’s cruiser. Police said they were trying to wrangle an alligator when it took off and wedged itself under an officer’s car. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said they...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the takedown of a major drug operation investigators say was led by a former prison guard. Deputies say Christina Guess, a former corrections officer, was the ring leader. "We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking...
CLERMONT, Fla. - A Central Florida woman accused of running around outside a Publix store with a pitchfork and a black whip, while trying to sell teddy bears, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the Publix on North...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are attempting to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at Daytona Beach - the man claimed he had a weapon on him. The Daytona Beach Police released a video on Twitter this afternoon of a man going into a convenience store and pointing his hand, covered in a black plastic bag, toward the cashier. The cashier assumed a weapon was under the plastic bag and complied with the man's orders, based on video footage.
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One person is dead following an incident in Davenport Thursday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the area of Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive man. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting call at a condo complex just north of Sand Lake Road. This happened on Sky Lake Circle. Deputies say calls came in around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators have since cleared the scene. FOX 35 is working to...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 27-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital after being struck by lightning. It happened while doing landscaping in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday. "I was like let’s just get this over with," said Luis Vasquez. Vasquez and his cousin Julio were finishing...
Comments / 19