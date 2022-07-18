ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Family of Florida teen file lawsuit against men accused of berating him in Sanford neighborhood

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - The family of a Black Florida teenager who was confronted by two white men in a gated Sanford neighborhood in June over alleged speeding – and caught on video – has filed a lawsuit against those two men. Jermaine Jones, 16, told deputies...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 19

I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

Good for him. It is time to stop allowing Karen and Darren to get away with this behavior. Money will make you change your ways or go broke

Reply
9
Emma Harrell
4d ago

Lord help us all! Sad story in America 😢! When will this ever stop?🙏🙏🙏 Protect our black childrens!

Reply(5)
13
largo
4d ago

The kid was racing through a gated community!!!! It’s on film!!! Yes !!! Those guys totally overreact and we’re wrong !!!! But now it’s a racist thing …..???? So racing around this small neighborhood is only allowed for white peoples 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

33-year-old man indicted in connection to Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. attorney announced the indictment of a man Friday in Orlando. Darrius Garrett, 33, is facing indictment charges for two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg. On May 27, the Orange County Sheriff's Office...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows arrest of Florida woman armed with pitchfork, whip outside Publix

CLERMONT, Fla. - New video shows the bizarre arrest of a Central Florida woman who is accused of running around outside a Publix store with a pitchfork and a black whip, while trying to sell teddy bears. The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Publix on North Hancock Road...
fox35orlando.com

3 Longwood police officers bring balloons, flowers to home where Florida girl stabbed to death, sister hurt

WATCH: Officers leave flowers at memorial for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death at Florida home. Three Longwood police officers brought flowers and balloons to a growing memorial outside a home where a four-year-old girl was stabbed to death this week. Her 12-year-old sister was also stabbed and is in critical condition at the hospital. Police say their father is a person of interest in the case.
LONGWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot Thursday night near Orlando. Deputies were called to the Residence at West Place Apartments for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Mary, FL
City
Sanford, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida K-9 sniffs out $1.5 million worth of meth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Well done, K-9 Rico!. Florida Highway Patrol is praising the K-9 after he made a major meth bust with a street value of $1.5 million!. FHP tweeted a photo of Rico proudly sitting next to multiple bags of the illegal drugs that were seized during the search. In total, Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of methamphetamine.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sanford shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — One man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting that happened around 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Anderson Circle and Hays. There remains an extensive crime scene into the evening as evidence markers stretch across the intersection between two houses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Jermaine Jones
fox35orlando.com

Man, woman accused of distracting cashiers to steal $1,300 from cash registers, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash registers. According to police, a man and a woman distracted multiple cashiers at an undisclosed business on June 18 to steal more than $1,300 from a retail store. They then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with distinctive chrome rims.
OCALA, FL
kneiradio.com

Florida Woman Stabs Mini Van & Tries To Sell Teddy Bears

A Florida woman accused of running around outside a Publix supermarket in Clermont with a pitchfork and a black whip while trying to sell teddy bears was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper saw 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone yelling and waving the pitchfork and whip outside the store entrance and handcuffed her after she refused to stop. The store manager said Slone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store, and at some point, started to yell and run around with the pitchfork and whip, and stabbed a minivan. The trooper said she appeared to be “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug.” Slone reportedly told law enforcement “she felt no pain anymore and that God was in control.” She was.
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies team up to save kidnapping victims

Florida deputies said they teamed up to stop a kidnapping suspect. A high-speed pursuit was caught on cameras worn by Indian River sheriff's deputies. Two women were rescued during the operation but the suspect died after exchanging gunfire with the deputies.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Lake Forest
fox35orlando.com

Man murdered outside Orange County supermarket, deputies looking for possible suspects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he was found gravely injured outside a supermarket Thursday morning in Orange County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded to the Bravo Supermarkets plaza on North Hiawassee Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding an "emergency" call. When they arrived, deputies found a man injured, who later died at the hospital.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

'Implied he had a weapon': Daytona Beach Police search for convenience store robber

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are attempting to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at Daytona Beach - the man claimed he had a weapon on him. The Daytona Beach Police released a video on Twitter this afternoon of a man going into a convenience store and pointing his hand, covered in a black plastic bag, toward the cashier. The cashier assumed a weapon was under the plastic bag and complied with the man's orders, based on video footage.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after incident in Davenport, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One person is dead following an incident in Davenport Thursday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the area of Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive man. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
DAVENPORT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Orange County condo complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting call at a condo complex just north of Sand Lake Road. This happened on Sky Lake Circle. Deputies say calls came in around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators have since cleared the scene. FOX 35 is working to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Landscaper struck by lightning in Florida on life-support

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 27-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital after being struck by lightning. It happened while doing landscaping in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday. "I was like let’s just get this over with," said Luis Vasquez. Vasquez and his cousin Julio were finishing...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy