My name is Seth Ballance, and I am the new Commercial Horticulture Extension agent here in Richmond County. I grew up in Wayne County on a family hog farm with 2000 sows and around 60 head of cattle. Growing up I was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts and reached the rank of Eagle in 2018. I recently graduated from NC State University where I majored in Biological and Agricultural Engineering Technology and received minors in both Horticulture Science and Extension Education.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO