ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Flagship City Food Hall hosts pop-up for new vendor: North Row Philly

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S05Fa_0gk2rGoD00

A new vendor is coming to the Flagship City Food Hall. It’s a Philly cheesesteak shop with an Erie twist.

On Monday afternoon, the owners of North Row Philly hosted a pop-up shop at the Flagship City Food Hall across from The Straw Hat Sundae Shop .

North Row Philly is set to open later this month. The new vendor sold over 100 Philly cheesesteaks and say they are excited to see what the future holds.

Flagship City Food Hall opens new cheesesteak shop

“We’ll be doing Philly or chicken steaks sub, salad and side of fries. We’ll be selling Justin’s homemade cheese sauce. We’re just going to keep it simple and easy,” said Chris Adams, co-owner/partner of North Row Philly.

The owners of North Row Philly also own Straw Hat and they hope to bring more business to the food hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! WQLN Sounds Around Town Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greek dog, Coney dog: What is it called and who can claim it?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sunview opens candy shop, building go-kart track

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Things are a little sweeter this season at Sunview in Edinboro. For 34 years, Sunview (at 12246 Edinboro Road) has been offering family-focused entertainment — miniature golf (putt-putt), a driving range, batting cages, an arcade, and bumper boats. In March, Sunview opened a new candy shop. And recently, Sunview broke ground on a new go-kart track that is expected to be completed this fall.
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Wild Stuff: Newest Erie Zoo exhibit open to the public

New Primate Habitat now open at Erie Zoo Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AmeriMasala Festival to take over downtown Erie

The AmeriMasala celebration returns to downtown Erie this Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. Starting at noon, a parade will travel from 3rd and State Streets with drums and music. The parade will travel to Perry Square where there will be cultural activities as well as food trucks serving […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle returns July 25-31

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park once again will be in the spotlight for the annual week-long Discover Presque Isle event, but it will be missing a familiar component. Several events and activities will be held from July 25 through July 31, including everything from pancake breakfasts to hikes...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straw Hat#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

MBA hosts luncheon to unite local businesses and volunteers

The Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) is making an effort to maximize productivity in the Erie community.          The business hosted an impact and volunteer luncheon that will unite other local businesses and volunteers. The purpose is to introduce local businesses to various volunteer organizations to get them involved in the community. “It’s a really nice […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Destination Pennsylvania: Lettie G. Howard

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Visitors to Dobbins Landing in downtown Erie have several choices to enjoy maritime fun during the summer months from the historic US Brig Niagara to the Victorian Princess to Scallywags Pirate Adventures. Today, we’re setting sail on the Lettie G. Howard. As the crew prepared to set sail, the first mate […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Beat the heat: Ways to stay cool in the heat, humidity

A hot and humid weekend has people sharing ways they stay cool. The dog days of summer continue as folks look for ways to beat the heat, from taking a dip in the waters of Presque Isle to grabbing some soft serve ice cream. There are plenty of ways to stay cool, and you can […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Philharmonic kicks off “In Your Hometown” concert series

The Erie Philharmonic traded the Warner Theatre stage for a pavilion in the park. The “In Your Hometown” concert series kicked off on Wednesday at Gibson Park in North East. “In Your Hometown” brings the music of the Erie Philharmonic to several locations throughout Erie and surrounding areas. The show on Wednesday featured a full […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

AAA Erie branch holds grand reopening of newly expanded office

AAA returns to Erie. The company hosted a grand reopening at its newly expanded Erie office Thursday morning. Community members and local leaders gathered at the AAA Erie branch office on Peach Street, celebrating the expansion that will help AAA continue to grow its Erie footprint. Local leaders including Senator Dan Laughlin, State Rep. Robert […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The 32nd annual VNEA World Junior Pool Championship returns to Erie

Some of the best pool players in the world have returned to Erie and putting their skills to the ultimate test. The 32nd Annual VNEA World Junior Pool Championship is underway at the Bayfront Convention Center. This year’s participants have come from as far away as New Zealand to compete. The players are competing in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local organization warns about scam using its name

A local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors, using its name. The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) is being contacted by vendors asking if they are still holding their event in the park. The problem? There is no event. Vendors that have paid to participate say the scammer is requesting money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Playhouse Board speaks out after multiple members quit

Members of the Erie Playhouse Board spoke out for the first time since a personnel move led to a shake up and a number of people quitting the volunteer board. It started with an alleged incident during rehearsal that led to the firing of a long time staff member. That started the riff that led […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Several kittens abandoned on rainy night outside Erie Humane Society

The Erie Humane Society is conducting an investigation after a suspect left kittens outside of the building. The Humane Society is searching for a suspect who dropped kittens off outside of the shelter on Sunday night. On Monday morning, staff from the Humane Society discovered several kittens outside of the shelter. These kittens had been […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wabtec hosts engineering program for young girls

A local manufacturing company is hosting a program to introduce young girls to the engineering industry. A former participant that is now a volunteer is weighing in and tells us how the program has impacted her career choices. Wabtec is showing young girls that they can have a career in the engineering industry and the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How local businesses are staying afloat amid staffing shortages

Unemployment rates nationally continue to fall, while some businesses in Erie continue to report staffing issues, causing them to have trouble staying open. Everywhere you go, you’re sure to notice help wanted signs on streets or businesses saying that they’re hiring. With this summer being arguably the most normal since the start of the pandemic, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Recent concern over future of Erie Playhouse creates internal drama

Public concern over the future of the Erie Playhouse is creating drama within the Playhouse. Representatives from the Erie Playhouse said that they have fired the Director of Production Richard Davis. Davis was fired over an incident that took place at rehearsal. Davis was formerly directing the upcoming production. However, the Playhouse has since found […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy