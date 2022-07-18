Texas state police announce review of Uvalde response after report finds 'systemic failures,' 91 troopers at massacre

BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff in honor of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Moose Fire burning near Salmon in Lemhi County. In addition, Governor Little issued the...
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Following investigation after last week’s shooting inside a Walmart that injured five people, Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) says one suspect was arrested, with two others identified but still at large. In their update, MVPD states investigators were able to identify the shooters as...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Eric Keihn risked his life on the front lines, not only to see the fires up close but also to help battle them. With 13 years of wildland firefighting under his belt, the Wenatchee native knows what it takes to fight a fire. But what...
Comments / 0