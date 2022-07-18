Levitt AMP concert moves indoors due to rainy weather

UTICA, N.Y. – Hundreds were without power in North Utica along Genesee Street for just over an hour Friday morning. About 560 customers lost power around 11:20 a.m. and it was restored by 12:30 p.m. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to National Grid regarding the cause of the outage...

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO