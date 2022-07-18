Levitt AMP concert moves indoors due to rainy weather

UTICA, N.Y. – Hundreds were without power in North Utica along Genesee Street for just over an hour Friday morning. About 560 customers lost power around 11:20 a.m. and it was restored by 12:30 p.m. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to National Grid regarding the cause of the outage...
Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 70s. Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. Lower 90s. Tonight: Very warm and very humid. Low 73. Tomorrow: A few showers and a thunderstorm. High 85. Low 65. *A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Fulton, Madison, and Montgomery Counties from 11AM to 8PM...
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – Crews in the Sauquoit water district have repaired a water main break at the corner of Oneida Street and Sulpher Springs Road. As a result Holman City Road and Oneida Street to and including Emerald Hills are now under a boil water advisory until further notice.
UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning. Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line. He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues...
The New York State Sporting Clay Championship is happening at the Vernon National Shooting Preserve starting today and running through the weekend.
UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework." The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
Saugerties Stallions 22, Boonville 8 (Gm. 1) Saugerties Stallions 11, Boonville 1 (Gm. 2) If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com.
MARCY, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A Utica man was stabbed inside an apartment on River Road in Marcy Friday morning, according to New York State Police. When troopers and members of the Maynard Fire Department arrived to the scene just before 8 a.m., they found a 30-year-od man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome police department hierarchy is looking a bit different, today. Nine officers jumped the ranks to either captain, lieutenant, sergeant and detective as the department rewarded them for their work. "It shows the amount of dedication and hard work," Chief of Rome Police David Collins...
ROME, N.Y. – Employees had to escort a Rome man out of Harpoon Eddie’s in Sylvan Beach over the weekend after he threatened them with a knife, according to New York State Police. The incident happened on Saturday, July 16, when 41-year-old Zachary Martin reportedly became intoxicated and...
Friday was the fourth annual Kevin 'Bing' Crossley Memorial Foundation golf tournament.
CLINTON, N.Y. – The fourth annual golf tournament to raise money for the Kevin “Bing” Crossley Memorial Foundation was held at Skenandoa Golf and Pool Club in Clinton Friday morning. Crossley was a Whitesboro police officer who died in a vehicle crash while on duty in 2017.
UTICA, N.Y. – Matthew Felitto, the former Utica police officer who stomped on the head of a restrained suspect in custody was sentenced today, in a federal court in Syracuse. Felitto pleaded guilty to violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force from...
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face and stealing hundreds of dollars from her while they were driving in a vehicle together. The woman called the police around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and reported the allegations. According to police,...
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police located a missing 12-year-old boy who hadn’t returned home for nearly a month. Nevaeh Thomas was last seen on June 22 and was located on Wednesday. Police believed Thomas may have been staying with friends.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a man on Tuesday after a dump truck and an attached forklift were stolen from a lot on North Genesee Street. After the theft was reported to police Tuesday morning, the truck with the attached trailer and forklift was spotted on Oriskany Street near Schuyler Street around 4:30 p.m.
