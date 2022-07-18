ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Levitt AMP concert moves indoors due to rainy weather

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. – The next installment of the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series will...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Power restored to more than 500 customers in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Hundreds were without power in North Utica along Genesee Street for just over an hour Friday morning. About 560 customers lost power around 11:20 a.m. and it was restored by 12:30 p.m. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to National Grid regarding the cause of the outage...
NORTH UTICA, IL
WKTV

Heat and humidity take over Wednesday

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 70s. Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. Lower 90s. Tonight: Very warm and very humid. Low 73. Tomorrow: A few showers and a thunderstorm. High 85. Low 65. *A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Fulton, Madison, and Montgomery Counties from 11AM to 8PM...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Scarchilli announces official bid for Oneida County sheriff

UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning. Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line. He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

NY State Sporting Clay Championship

The New York State Sporting Clay Championship is happening at the Vernon National Shooting Preserve starting today and running through the weekend. The New York State Sporting Clay Championship is happening at the Vernon National Shooting Preserve.
VERNON, NY
WKTV

Oneida County discovers "Homemade Firework," to be examined

UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework." The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

9 Rome police officers promoted to higher ranks

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome police department hierarchy is looking a bit different, today. Nine officers jumped the ranks to either captain, lieutenant, sergeant and detective as the department rewarded them for their work. "It shows the amount of dedication and hard work," Chief of Rome Police David Collins...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Annual golf tournament benefits memorial foundation

Friday was the fourth annual Kevin 'Bing' Crossley Memorial Foundation golf tournament. Annual golf tournament raises money for Crossley memorial foundation. The fourth annual golf tournament to raise money for the Kevin “Bing” Crossley Memorial Foundation was held at Skenandoa Golf and Pool Club in Clinton Friday morning.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Utica police officer sentenced in excessive force case

UTICA, N.Y. – Matthew Felitto, the former Utica police officer who stomped on the head of a restrained suspect in custody was sentenced today, in a federal court in Syracuse. Felitto pleaded guilty to violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force from...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome police find missing 12-year-old boy

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police located a missing 12-year-old boy who hadn’t returned home for nearly a month. Nevaeh Thomas was last seen on June 22 and was located on Wednesday. Police believed Thomas may have been staying with friends.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Man facing charges after police find him driving stolen truck in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a man on Tuesday after a dump truck and an attached forklift were stolen from a lot on North Genesee Street. After the theft was reported to police Tuesday morning, the truck with the attached trailer and forklift was spotted on Oriskany Street near Schuyler Street around 4:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY

