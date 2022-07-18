ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Update: Mariposa Vegetation Fire Has Shut Down Part Of Highway 140

By Nic Peterson
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 3:15 p.m.: An evacuation order has been given to the residents near Agua Fria road and an evacuation advisory has been put in place for the surrounding area. Click here...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

Mop-up Efforts Continue On Slate Fire

Jamestown, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the Slate Fire that ignited yesterday afternoon near Jamestown is 50 percent contained and holding at around 64 acres. The fire ignited late in the two o’clock hour Thursday in an area between Hurst Ranch and Chicken Ranch Road, on the south side of Highway 108. There were some road closures and evacuation orders nearby, which were later lifted during the five o’clock hour.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Oak Fire In Mariposa County Is 1,300 Acres

Update at 6:45 p.m.: New evacuation orders have been issued for the Lushmeadows Subdivision and Triangle Rd., from Darrah Rd. to Westfall Rd. and all side roads. Further details on the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County are below, along with all the earlier evacuations and road closures. Update at...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire Along HWY 108 In Jamestown, Forward Rate Stopped

Update at 5:20 p.m.: CAL Fire crews continue to work on the Slate Fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, between Hurst Ranch and Chicken Ranch Road, on the south side of Highway 108. The fire is 63 acres and crews have gained 10 percent containment. All evacuation advisories have been lifted as well as the closure of Bell Mooney Road from Jacksonville Road to Highway 108. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that there was some damage to a section of the railroad tracks in the area, but no structures were involved and there were no injuries. She added that crews will continue to construct and strengthen containment lines and check for hotspots while working towards full containment into the night. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Temporary Forest Fire Restrictions

Sonora, CA – Starting next week, the Stanislaus National Forest will implement temporary fire restrictions in areas designated as moderate fire hazard areas. Park officials made the decision based on “predicted weather conditions, historic drought conditions, and limited availability of firefighting resources from federal agencies and our state partners has resulted in the need to restrict potential fire-causing activities of persons in the moderate fire hazard area.”
SONORA, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire In La Grange

La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources have stopped the forward rate of spread of a fire called out around 11:40 a.m. The vegetation fire is burning in the 27000 block of Lake Road near Highway 132 in La Grange. The flames burned an acre of grass before crews stopped the forward rate of spread. Ground crews will remain on the scene, working towards full containment and mopping up. No structures were threatened, and what ignited the fire is under investigation.
LA GRANGE, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple people injured after crash on HWY 180 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Traffic was backed up in the area of Hwy. 180 and Peach Ave. in Fresno Friday morning following a multiple vehicle crash. According to CHP, three cars were involved in a crash around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of 180 just before the Peach exit.
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Serious Injury Motorcycle Crash On HWY 4

Update at 6:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that a tow crew is working to remove a motorcycle that crashed into a tree on Highway 4 near the Camp Connell area of Calaveras County. They add that officers are directing traffic and hope to have the wreckage removed within the hour. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

3 Covid Deaths In Tuolumne And 2 Deaths In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man and a woman both in their 70s and a woman in her 80s due to Covid. There is a current total of 189 residents of Tuolumne who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began with 41 reported this year.
TUOLUMNE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Fiery Car Collision on Highway 41 [Fresno, CA]

Multi-Car Accident near O Street Left One Fatality. The accident happened on July 4th, at around 3:00 p.m., on Highway 41, near O Street. According to reports, a man was driving his truck down the highway at a high rate of speed when he veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a SUV in front of him. The truck hit the back of the SUV before rolling down a dirt embankment into a palm tree. There, the truck erupted into flames and ignited a vegetation fire.
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX26

Two motorcyclists shot on Hwy 99 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (FOX26) — Two motorcyclists were shot Saturday morning on northbound Highway 99 in the city of Delhi in Merced County. The Merced Communication Center received calls around 7:26 am of a shooting on Highway 99 just south of Shanks Road. CHP Merced Officers responded to the...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Rape Reported In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police are investigating a “rape by force” in downtown Sonora. The rape was reported at around 2 a.m. last Thursday, July 14th, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, between West Stockton and Linoberg streets. While few details are being released regarding the incident, SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley disclosed, “During the initial investigation, statements made by the victim indicated that 31-year-old Sonora resident Brian Blackburn had raped them. He was arrested at the scene without incident and was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail.“
SONORA, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. For the Excessive Heat Warning, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 102 to 108 degrees with temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 97 to 102 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 100 to 106 degrees and the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 95 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills, and the Kern River Valley * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Body found in canal west of Fresno

A body was discovered in a canal west of Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was spotted around 8:00 a.m. by workers clearing trash from a gate in the canal near W. Barstow and N Westlawn Avenues. Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and they called for divers...
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Treto, Maxine

Maxine Zora Treto, born October 21, 1928 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Cremation has been held and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements. Date of Death: 07/17/2022. Age:...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Gardiner, Ronald

Ronald Lynn Gardiner, born October 5, 1955 in San Rafael, California passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/15/2022. Age: 66. Residence: Tuolumne, CA.
TUOLUMNE, CA
ABC10

Woman found dead in Hughson canal identified

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Hughson canal. According to a news release, deputies were called to the canal bank at the intersection of E Hatch Road near Tully Road around 8 a.m. Monday for a woman found face down in the water.
HUGHSON, CA

