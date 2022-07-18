ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD

Oglala Sioux Tribe DPS locate body during assault call

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 4 days ago

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — On Monday, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety responded to...

Man charged with Agate Bed fire in Custer County

BUFFALO GAP NATIONAL GRASSLAND, S.D. – On March 6, 2021, the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands in Custer County suffered a fire that claimed almost 2,600 acres. Dillon Rose has been charged with causing a fire, operating a motor vehicle off designated roadways and carelessly and recklessly operating a motor vehicle.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Hiker attempting social media challenge dies in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water, authorities said Thursday.The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right, of St. Louis, was hiking in Badlands National Park Wednesday when he collapsed and died of suspected dehydration and exposure.A 21-year-old man from Missouri who was hiking with Right was flown to a Rapid City hospital, where he was placed under observation for exposure and dehydration. The weather in the park has approached 100 degrees most of the week.Sheriff's office spokeswoman Helene Duhamel said she didn't know about the specifics of the challenge and would rather not advertise it "but clearly it's out there." Pennington County has put out numerous public service announcements warning hikers to be prepared for the elements and stay on marked trails, she said."We've said many times, you have to have enough water, water, water," Duhamel said. "But I don't think people understand and they underestimate the heat, especially in the Badlands."
RAPID CITY, SD
Badlands’ death a harsh reminder to hikers

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A harsh reminder this week tells of just how hot it can get in the Badlands. While hiking an unmarked trail 22 year old Maxwell Right from Saint Louis, Missouri, collapsed. At some point during the hike with his 21 year-old companion, the two ran...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Pine Ridge man drowns at Pactola Reservoir

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County say a 35-year-old man has drowned at Pactola Reservoir. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that Darrell Saucedo, of Pine Ridge, was swimming on Tuesday with family and started struggling. Saucedo was reportedly underwater for ten minutes before being rescued.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Hiker dies on unmarked Badlands trail

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — On Thursday, one hiker collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure, and another was transported to Monument Health for similar conditions. 22-year-old Maxwell Right from St. Louis, Missouri was hiking with his 21-year-old companion on an unmarked trail featured in a social media challenge....
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
2 men indicted for June Wounded Knee murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has indicted two Wounded Knee men for beating death of a man in June. Eugene Acorn High Hawk, 59, and Spencer High Hawk, 25, were indicted on charges of first degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Department of Justice in South Dakota.
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Man drowns Tuesday at Pactola Lake

PACTOLA LAKE, S. D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man drowned in Pactola on Tuesday, July 19. Darrell Saucedo, 35 of Pine Ridge, was reportedly swimming with family in Pactola. He was under water about 10 minutes before being rescued. Medics performing CPR were able...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
FBI, Oglala police investigating murder of Oglala woman

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation. On July 17, authorities responded to an assault call in the Pine Ridge Village in the early morning hours. Upon arrival, the body...
OGLALA, SD
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several agencies responded Wednesday afternoon to a grass fire near Box Elder in Meade County. The blaze burned approximately 828 acres, as it spread quickly due to the high winds in the area. Meade County Emergency crews, as well as Pennington County Fire responded to...
BOX ELDER, SD
UPDATE: Grass Fire NE of Ellsworth AFB at 828 acres

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Local fire agencies are tackling a fast-moving grassfire about seven miles northeast of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Meade County Emergency Management and Pennington County Fire are on scene assessing the situation. NewsCenter1 reporter Darsha Nelson is on the scene relaying information from those officials. Fire...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
The “Red Dale” fire west of Steven’s High School quickly contained

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sometime after 5:30 p.m., a wildfire quickly grew just west of South 44th Street in the Camp Rapid training grounds. The Red Dale Fire was marked as contained just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, estimated at around two acres according to the Pennington County Fire Department. Local crews will stay on scene to clean up any hot spots.
Large fires causing evacuations on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews on the Pine Ridge Reservation are evacuating people near two large wildfires. The fires are burning just west of Oglala, South Dakota. Authorities say the flames are moving very fast. No word yet on how much the fires have burned so far.
OGLALA, SD
Two men from Wounded Knee charged with First Degree Murder, Assault

A federal grand jury has determined there is enough evidence to charge two men from Wounded Knee with First Degree Murder, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Eugene Acorn High Hawk, age 59, and Spencer High Hawk, age 25, have pleaded not guilty. The...
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
Dealing with Illegal Drugs & Offenders

Illegal drugs continue to be a problem across South Dakota but there are differences of opinion on how to address them. Interim Attorney General Mark Vargo says law enforcement is still seeing the same range of drugs…. Vargo, who is the Pennington County States Attorney, says dollars are limited...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Family hopes for justice, healing after brutal killing near Wounded Knee

WOUNDED KNEE — Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee, was beaten to death on June 24 at a home just over the hill from where he lived with his family. He left behind his girlfriend Jenna Rowland, 16, and their 1-year-old daughter, as well as numerous other family members, who are looking for answers and voicing frustration with federal law enforcement.
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stacey Garnette, a 44-year-old woman from Allen, South Dakota, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for enticement and sexual abuse of a minor. The conviction stems from Garnette, while employed at Red Cloud Indian School as a bus driver/mechanic, having an intimate relationship...
ALLEN, SD

