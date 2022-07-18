ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers agree to terms with 1st-round pick Kumar Rocker

The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with their third overall pick in the MLB draft, right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, for $5.2 million, multiple reports said Monday.

Per the New York Post, Rocker — who was unsigned by the New York Mets after being picked 10th overall in the 2021 draft — will earn “nearly a half million dollars more than last year’s Mets slot at No. 10.”

The Rangers’ selection of Rocker at No. 3 overall Sunday stunned draft experts, as many of whom had predicted him to be chosen in the middle of the first round.

Rocker, 22, was named an All-American in 2021 after going 14-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 122 innings and previously helping Vanderbilt win the 2019 College World Series — where he was named the Most Outstanding Player.

The Mets failed to sign Rocker last year after reported concerns about the health of his arm raised by a team physical, ESPN reported at the time.

In May Rocker signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League, where he posted a 1.35 ERA over 20 innings while auditioning before the draft.

Because they didn’t sign Rocker, the Mets receive the 11th pick as compensation, where they chose Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada.

–Field Level Media

