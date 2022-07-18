ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Henrik Stenson to join LIV, be stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY5ku_0gk2pl3200

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson is planning to make the jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series and lose his 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy in the process, Sky Sports reported Monday.

Stenson, 46, was named the captain for Team Europe earlier this year for the 2023 competition in Rome. At the time, he described the distinction as a dream come true.

Now the 2016 Open Championship winner is likely to lose that role once he commits to the Saudi-funded LIV tour.

In June, former European Ryder Cup stars who had joined LIV argued that their decision should not take them out of the running for future Ryder Cup consideration. But players must be members of the DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, to be considered for Team Europe.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia recently said he was quitting the DP World Tour, with the understanding that his renowned Ryder Cup career would be over as a consequence.

Zach Johnson will captain Team USA in 2023 and has made it clear that Americans who join LIV will not be considered for the team.

Stenson has already named two vice captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy. One of them could be elevated to the role if Stenson’s captaincy is stripped.

Sky Sports also reported that rumors of Englishman Tommy Fleetwood readying a jump to the LIV circuit were untrue.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Charles Barkley to play in LIV Golf event, lucrative broadcasting gig likely

Following plenty of speculation surrounding a move to LIV Golf, TNT analyst and basketball legend Charles Barkley is officially becoming part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. The former NBA great and beloved TV personality sparked headlines recently when addressing how LIV Golf was scooping up some of the game’s biggest names with unprecedented offers. Barkley, whose love for gambling has cost him tens of millions of dollars, didn’t judge anyone who took LIV Golf’s money.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Record-setting start pushes Brooke M. Henderson into Evian lead

Canada’s Brooke M. Henderson shot 7-under-par 64 for the consecutive round to take a three-shot lead Friday at the midway point of the Evian Championship at Evian-Les-Bains, France. The historic start made Henderson the first player in LPGA history to have consecutive rounds of 64 or lower to start...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Open Championship#Swedish#Sky Sports#Saudi#European Ryder Cup#The European Tour#Spaniard#Team Usa#Americans
The Associated Press

Miller-Uibo wins 400 at worlds, says days in event numbered

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran away with the 400-meter title at world championships. Now, she may be walking away from the one-lap event for good. From now on, the sprinter from the Bahamas will dabble more in the 200-meter realm. Although she’s hinted at that particular plan before, this time it seems more permanent. She’s already a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 400 and just captured a world title Friday — the one crown missing from her resume.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy