As Midterm Fears Mount, Democrats Seek to Rally on Women's Issues to Win
Polling shows that while the majority of Americans support access to legal abortions, women's issues trail behind inflation as a key issue ahead of...www.newsweek.com
Most women work and have noticed continued inflation rate (CPI hit 9.1% in June - a new 40-year high). Gas has risen 59.9%; Fuel Oil +98.5%; Meat, Poultry, Fish +10.4%; Milk +16.4%; Eggs +33.1%; Coffee +15.8%. The author fails to realize that many women are breadwinners and have bills to pay. The US inflation rate has almost quadrupled over the past two years and is ranked 22nd among 44 countries researched.
