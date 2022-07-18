ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Midterm Fears Mount, Democrats Seek to Rally on Women's Issues to Win

By Kaitlin Lewis
 4 days ago
Polling shows that while the majority of Americans support access to legal abortions, women's issues trail behind inflation as a key issue ahead of...

Rhonda
4d ago

Most women work and have noticed continued inflation rate (CPI hit 9.1% in June - a new 40-year high). Gas has risen 59.9%; Fuel Oil +98.5%; Meat, Poultry, Fish +10.4%; Milk +16.4%; Eggs +33.1%; Coffee +15.8%. The author fails to realize that many women are breadwinners and have bills to pay. The US inflation rate has almost quadrupled over the past two years and is ranked 22nd among 44 countries researched.

Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
