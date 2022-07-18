JeffCo deputies recovered large amount of methamphetamine

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two local residents were arrested in separate, drug-related incidents recently. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Cullman woman on multiple charges Tuesday, July 12, following the revocation of her bond. Lauren Peyton Whittle, 29, is charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and four counts of possession of dangerous drugs. On Wednesday, July 13, a Cullman man was arrested by the Cullman Police Department (CPD) when officers responded to a call in the city. Richard Scruggs, 31, was charged by the CPD with trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. After he arrived at the Cullman County Detention Center, he was also charged with failure to appear- distribution of dangerous drugs by the CCSO.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO