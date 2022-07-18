ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

JeffCo deputies recovered large amount of methamphetamine

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of methamphetamine on Saturday, July 16. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Nigel Essex Stevenson, 24, was arrested when...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 2

Dennis Alan Sargent
4d ago

love is the most powerful force in the uniaverse god is pure love jesus christ is the way and the truth and the life all things are posiable with him aman

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Stevenson, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Police Searching For Love Stuff Theft Suspect

The Tuscaloosa Police Department asked for the public's help locating a thief accused of stealing from an unlikely place. It seems like thieves in Tuscaloosa love going for unlikely or strange targets. There was that one time when someone stole the script A from the top of popular restaurant Rama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 arrested in separate, drug-related incidents

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two local residents were arrested in separate, drug-related incidents recently. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Cullman woman on multiple charges Tuesday, July 12, following the revocation of her bond.  Lauren Peyton Whittle, 29, is charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and four counts of possession of dangerous drugs.   On Wednesday, July 13, a Cullman man was arrested by the Cullman Police Department (CPD) when officers responded to a call in the city. Richard Scruggs, 31, was charged by the CPD with trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. After he arrived at the Cullman County Detention Center, he was also charged with failure to appear- distribution of dangerous drugs by the CCSO.
CULLMAN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Student Charged with 3 Felonies for Scratching Police During Arrest

A 19-year-old University of Alabama student is facing three felony assault charges after she allegedly scratched three Tuscaloosa Police officers during an arrest this week. Court documents filed Wednesday allege that officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 21st Avenue in Alberta where probable cause was found to arrest 19-year-old Aashawnti Nye after a domestic incident there.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Narcotics Division
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. burglary – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Hickory Ave. S.W; copper wiring, damaged property; $4,000. theft of property; McNabb Rd....
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway

CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Home surveillance video appears to capture a delivery truck driver urinating on a customer’s property in Centreville. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 when a FedEx driver stopped to deliver a package for the homeowner. And then, the camera on the house appears to have captured the driver urinating on the customer’s driveway.
CENTREVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified 45-year-old man was transported to UAB Hospital on June 24 after receiving blunt force injuries during an assault by another inmate.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Village Living

Metro Roundup: Homeland Security Investigations Birmingham targets threats to public safety leading up to The World Games

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Birmingham conducted a four-week joint operation as part of The World Games Human Exploitation Task Force that comprised federal, state and local law enforcement. The operation, dubbed,“Operation Games STOP” (Strategic Trafficking Operation) targeted human exploitation-related offenses, drug trafficking and other public safety threats...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 shot while inside vehicle in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening. According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 robbery suspects with assault rifles on the loose in Birmingham after 60-mile chase

A search for two robbery suspects is underway in Birmingham’s Inglenook community following a nearly 60-mile chase that started in Clanton. The ordeal began earlier Monday when authorities say two males armed with assault rifles robbed a victim on Studdard Drive in Clanton of a white Dodge Charger. The victim told police a black Audi SUV followed him home and, when he turned into his driveway, the suspects pulled up behind him and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated individuals dead in Alabama prisons last week

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three incarcerated men in the corrections system over the last week. The most recent confirmed death occurred last Sunday when Brian Stephen Pate, 48, an incarcerated man serving a 30-year sentence for burglary and rape committed in Walker County, was pronounced deceased at St. Clair Correctional Facility by medical staff at the facility, according to ADOC.
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy