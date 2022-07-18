ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Former Trumbull High School marching band director dies

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UV7In_0gk2pdzE00

A beloved high school marching band director has died.

Former Trumbull High School band director Peter Horton always told his students and staff to play "from the heart."

So many tributes from the heart have been coming in.

"I think he'd like to just be remembered as being that teacher that cared, that always saw the best interest of the students at heart," said Tom Whitmoyer, who worked with Horton and the marching band.

Horton, who was in his 70s, passed away a couple of days ago due to declining health.

For more than thirty years Horton shaped his bands at Trumbull High until he retired two years ago.

The Trumbull High School marching band always seemed to perform at a higher level, winning several regional and national championships.

Many people will tell you the band's success came from Horton.

"You knew that because of Pete this band was going to be excellent that day," said Dr. Alan Amendola.

"One of his mantras was being the best you can be. And he brought that out in his kids in everything he did," said Whitmoyer.

Three years ago Horton was inducted into the Musical Arts Conference Hall of Fame.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Donna his wife. We've lost a good one. We lost a really good one," said Whitmoyer.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Norwalk educator named Bethel Middle School assistant principal

BETHEL — A veteran educator from Norwalk Public Schools has been named Bethel Middle School’s assistant principal. Shannon Mariconda — dean of students at Norwalk’s Roton Middle School — was appointed Tuesday during a special Board of Education meeting. She will succeed Mary Fernand, who...
BETHEL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Bill Collins dies in car accident

NORWALK, Conn. — Former Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins has died at age 87. Collins was driving to California to visit a family member and was in a one-car accident, according to Michelle Gibbs, his daughter-in-law. Police called her Thursday night and notified her, she said. The accident was in or near Farmington, N.M. Police think he fell asleep at the wheel.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Horton
Register Citizen

Trumbull resident makes splash on ‘America’s Got Talent’

TRUMBULL —When Amanda Mammana signed up for her first talent show at age 10, she was filled with dread. The Trumbull resident had recently developed a speech impediment, and she worried that her stutter would be an obstacle in performance. “After signing up (I thought) ‘I don’t know if...
TRUMBULL, CT
GreenwichTime

Cyndi Lauper announced as headliner for Westport's Levitt Pavilion gala

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and actress Cyndi Lauper has been announced as the headliner for Westport's Levitt Pavilion's annual gala. The "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer will be performing at the venue on Friday, Sept. 30.
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Milford woman charged with DUI after Stratford head-on crash

BRIDGEPORT - A Milford woman had a blood/alcohol level over four times the legal limit when police said she crashed head-on into another car at a Stratford intersection. Amy Lyn Corris, 45, of Cardinal Drive, was already awaiting trial for allegedly leaving the scene of another crash, when police said she crashed her Nissan Pathfinder head-on into a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Main Street and Warner Hill Road on July 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#School Band#The Band#Highschool#The Trumbull High School
Register Citizen

Teens charged in fight that led to fatal Shelton stabbing of James McGrath

SHELTON — Police have charged three teens in connection with a fight at a Lazy Brook Road home that preceded the fatal stabbing of James McGrath at another house party in May. Shelton police said a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys turned themselves in to police on warrants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

West Haven neighbors startled by no-notice explosions near The Haven

WEST HAVEN — Like any normal Thursday morning, Michele Dalton was stepping into the shower around 8:30 a.m. when suddenly she heard a faint boom. Ten minutes later, another boom, one she said shook the foundation of her First Avenue home. “Things fell off the wall. That is how...
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy