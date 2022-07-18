ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How Couples Are Navigating the Busiest Summer Wedding Season in Years

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogsgc_0gk2pWl100

Weddings were on hold after the pandemic struck in 2020, but this summer looks to heat up with a flood of nuptials. Kellee Khalil, founder and CEO of Loverly, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the wedding season has seen the most weddings since 1984, and how it is affecting couples' wallets as inflation issues linger. “There’s a lot of flexibility that needs to happen because of supply chain issues and also vendor availability being so basically booked up," she said. "So you're seeing couples who are trying to save money or even just trying to get a wedding date by getting married on a Thursday or even on a Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What The Tour De France Does To A Rider’s Body

As far as feats of physical endurance goes, the Tour De France has to be way up there at the top of the list. Pushing your body to the limit for over 2,000 miles across 21 stages, only the fittest athletes make it through the brutality Even the ones who finish have scars to prove it. It’s no surprise many have doped up to get ahead in the past. We’re breaking down what happens inside your body as you compete in the legendary Tour De France.
CYCLING
Cheddar News

When Will Home Prices Come Down?

Many homebuyers are pushed out of the market because of soaring mortgage rates and housing prices. Cheddar News speaks with Meg Epstein, Founder and CEO of CA South, who breaks down the current state of the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

President Biden signs executive order regarding hostages and wrongful detainees

President Biden has signed an executive order to bolster efforts to bring American hostages and wrongful detainees home. The new order authorizes the U.S. government to impose costs and consequences on those involved in these acts. Jamil Jaffer, Founder & Executive Director of the National Security Institute, explains what impact the executive order could have on bringing Americans like WNBA star Brittney Griner home.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Upworthy

Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful

Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Distractify

TikTokers Back Wedding Photographer Who Canceled on Bride the Night Before the Ceremony

It's no secret that planning a wedding is a ridiculously stressful undertaking for a lot of people. Folks spend months and tens of thousands of dollars to make sure that their special day is as "special" as it can possibly be, juggling tons of different planning protocols. You've got the venue, the food, and drink, the dresses and outfits, coordinating travel to the venue, booking hotel rooms in some instances, the entertainment/music, the centerpiece design, a ton of other stuff, and of course the photographer to document it all.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

Stray dog wanders into wedding, newlyweds adopt him: 'Our hearts were in love with him'

Tamiris Muzini and Douglas Vieira Robert, a Brazilian couple, were recently married in a beautiful ceremony. However, an uninvited guest made the event even more special than they initially expected. During the nuptials, a stray dog sat by the entrance to the church and greeted the arriving guests. Even after everyone was seated, he waited by the entrance until the wedding ceremony was over. Both the couple and their guests were moved by how friendly the dog was, and after the ceremony, Muzini and Robert decided to adopt him. He is now named Braiá Caramelo de Jesus and is enjoying his new forever home, Bored Panda reports.
PETS
Chip Chick

She Told Her Fiancé If He Wants Them To Have A Real Wedding, It's On Him To Plan The Whole Thing

Getting engaged can be one of the best feelings. However, for some people, the planning process and thought of going through the actual wedding day may seem like a nightmare. Planning your wedding is never easy. Not only do you have to worry about a venue, a dress, and what food you plan on having at your event, you have to worry about who you are going to invite, and who will actually show up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy