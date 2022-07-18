How Couples Are Navigating the Busiest Summer Wedding Season in Years

Weddings were on hold after the pandemic struck in 2020, but this summer looks to heat up with a flood of nuptials. Kellee Khalil, founder and CEO of Loverly, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the wedding season has seen the most weddings since 1984, and how it is affecting couples' wallets as inflation issues linger. “There’s a lot of flexibility that needs to happen because of supply chain issues and also vendor availability being so basically booked up," she said. "So you're seeing couples who are trying to save money or even just trying to get a wedding date by getting married on a Thursday or even on a Monday night.