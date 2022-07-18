Emmanuel the chaotic emu is officially the internet's favorite bird

If you haven’t met Emmanuel yet, you’re in for a treat.

Emmanuel is a resident of South Florida’s Knuckle Bump Farms, where farm worker Taylor Blake tries (desperately) to film informational videos about the animals on TikTok.

Unfortunately for Blake, Emmanuel ain’t havin it.

Her every attempt is thwarted by his relentless pecking antics, and the internet is in stitches over it. Below is a compilation of Emmanuel’s greatest hits, created by Tyla. Despite Blake’s demands, and even an experimentation in reverse psychology—“go ahead, do it,” she dares him—nothing can stop Emmanuel from knocking the phone to the ground.

"How did that make you feel?" Blake asks him, her voice full of sarcasm. "Was it everything you ever wanted and wished for and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?" Judging by the look on his face, the answer seems like a resounding yes.

For a flightless bird, this troublemaking emu has quickly soared to virality with his mischief. If we don’t soon see T-shirts printed with the words “Emmanuel, don’t do it!” in big, bold letters, I’d be surprised. And a little disappointed, if I’m honest. It’s not every day that a farm bird earns tabloid coverage by TMZ. What a legend.

Unfortunately for Blake, Emmanuel has been a bad, bad influence on the other Knuckle Bump critters, who have joined him in anti-animal education protests.

Among his most loyal cohorts is Princess, a deer who refuses to stop biting, licking and altogether ruining the shot. Emmanuel has taught her well.