Jamey Johnson Performs Powerful New Song “21 Guns” About An “Old Friend In The Marine Corps”

Any true country music fan knows that Jamey Johnson is one of the best in the business.

However, since Johnson released his 2010 album The Guitar Song, we’ve been patiently waiting… and waiting… and waiting for some new music from the man who brought us arguably the greatest country album of the 2000s, That Lonesome Song back in 2008.

Last year, Johnson’s steel guitar player, “Cowboy” Eddie Long, got all our hopes up by teasing a new album, which he said would feature the Charlie Daniels classic, “Trudy.”

Unfortunately, Johnson shot that rumor down, saying it was news to him (which I am confused, how does somebody in your band get the wrong idea? Oh well).

Since then, Johnson has been relatively lowkey.

He made a cameo appearance in the movie The Tiger Rising back in January, and has been playing some live shows here and there.

But speaking of live shows, he might have reignited that hope of some new music on the way, as he debuted a brand new one the other night in Oklahoma.

According to Saving Country Music, Johnson also performed the brand new song at The Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana, this past Saturday night.

Johnson even admitted that he doesn’t play new songs very often:

“I don’t do new songs very often, but I wrote this one a couple of weeks ago… it’s about an old friend of mine in the Marine Corps.”

With only him and an acoustic guitar, the Marine vet himself sang about a fallen soldier, which appears to be titled “21 Guns.”

Here’s a look at the chorus:

“And I don’t need no one to tell me you’re a hero

Hell, I’ve known that ever since you were young

There are no words to say how proud we all are of you son

Nothing says job well done like 21 guns…”

Needless to say, this could be some very exciting news, as there might finally be some new Jamey Johnson music on the way.

Check it out his performance of the song, along with a few others in Oklahoma earlier last week: