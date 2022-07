A 22-year-old Racine man and a 17-year-old boy have now been charged with starting a fight with a man they encountered during a road rage incident last March. The charges against Lawrence Jones, 22, were originally filed in April, and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear. He was in custody and charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and $11,000 in fines.

