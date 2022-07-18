VIDEO: A Central Florida county to see delay in recyclables collected A Central Florida county to see delay in recyclables collected

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Recyclables will not be collected as normal for the next month in the south part of Lake County for the next month, impacting 23,000 customers.

Waste Pro is seeing severe staffing shortages after some workers walked off the job in that area, but the company hasn’t said why they walked.

The company is still collecting trash and yard waste.

The county is telling residents to throw their recyclables in with the regular trash or drop them off at a county convenience center on Log House Road Wednesday and Saturday, or at the landfill in Tavares on weekdays.

