Society

Evaluating Hiring Discrimination

By Robert VerBruggen
City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith relatively few exceptions—such as a casting call seeking an actor to play Tupac—it’s been illegal for employers to hire based on race for decades. But a level of discrimination persists; some employers are less likely to call applicants with distinctively black names, for example. And after all this time, even...

www.city-journal.org

morningbrew.com

Should criminal records be a factor in hiring?

Burning questions of our time. HR reps love to talk about DEI initiatives, but one group is almost always left out: people who have been previously incarcerated. A 2018 study found that the unemployment rate among the 5 million formerly incarcerated people in the US was 27%. That figure blows any other unemployment rate in US history out of the water—even during the roughest patches of the Great Depression. Why are so many in this demographic unemployed? One reason is that 96% of companies request background checks to ensure applicants disclose any and all criminal records, and this practice can reduce an applicant’s chance for a callback by as much as 50%.
ECONOMY
Complex

Former Employees Sue Company for Allegedly Firing Them After Not Participating in ‘Cult-Like’ Prayer Meetings

A new lawsuit alleges a North Carolina company retaliated against employees who didn’t participate in “cult-like” Christian prayer meetings, including by allegedly cutting their pay and ultimately firing them. Per NBC News, the religious discrimination suit—filed this week by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—sees two...
LAW
Inc.com

This Berkeley Grad Was Denied a Loan 5 Times. So She Decided to Disrupt the Credit Industry

As a debt-free graduate of UC Berkeley with a six-figure income, Kristy Kim, 33, did not expect to be rejected five times for an auto loan. The South Korean immigrant had never heard about the FICO score, which judges a person's creditworthiness based on several factors, including credit history. To challenge what she saw as an outdated credit bureau system, Kim founded San Francisco-based TomoCredit in 2019 to offer credit cards to immigrants and young adults who don't have satisfying credit scores, and in just one year landed on Inc.'s 2020 Female Founders list. Since that year, TomoCredit revenue has grown 10 times, with over 2 million dollars in 2021 revenue, up from $200,000 in 2020. Here's how she did it. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Emory medical school hit with civil rights complaint for race-based scholarship

EXCLUSIVE — A scholarship reserved for students who "self-identify as an under-represented minority" has earned the Emory University School of Medicine a federal civil rights complaint that accuses the school of racial discrimination . Do No Harm, a watchdog group that opposes "radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology" in the...
COLLEGES
bloomberglaw.com

LGBT Battle for Bathroom Access, Pronouns Pivots to Worker Suits

Issues still able to be raised in private litigation by workers. Private litigants will need to take up the mantle of suing employers for failing to call transgender workers by their correct pronouns or give them access to facilities that correspond to their gender identity, now that a judge has put the brakes on federal guidance on the matter.
LAW
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams: NYC needs federal help due to increasing number of asylum seekers

NEW YORK - New York City is seeing a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers from Latin America. Mayor Eric Adams says the city urgently needs federal money and resources to provide support. The city say more than 2,800 people from Latin America and other regions entered the shelter system over the last several weeks. In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by Texas and Arizona governments. In other cases, the feds are sending individuals. Adams said in a statement that New York is a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Republicans Seek Child Support Payments for Fetuses

New legislation would require some fathers to pay child support during pregnancy, beginning in the month of conception. The Unborn Child Support Act—introduced in the Senate by Sen. Kevin Cramer (R–N.D.) last Wednesday—would amend the Social Security Act "to ensure that child support for unborn children is collected and distributed under the child support enforcement program."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Muslims’ high unemployment rate ‘not due to cultural and religious practices’

Poor outcomes for Muslims in the British labour market cannot be explained by sociocultural attitudes, such as commitment to traditionalism, a study has found. The research, published in the peer-reviewed Ethnic and Racial Studies journal, confirmed the existence of a “Muslim penalty” in the employment market but rejected previous suggestions that it was due to cultural and religious practices.
WORLD
Axios

Betsy DeVos calls for abolishing the Department of Education

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said at a conservative education summit Saturday that she believes the Department of Education should be abolished, according to the Florida Phoenix. Driving the news: DeVos' rejection of the department she once led was well-received at the Moms for Liberty summit, which provided training on...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Most remote jobs are based in the big cities workers fled. There could be a reckoning as the return-to-office war rages on

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Scores of workers fleeing big cities has been a consistent pandemic news peg. But despite the popular narrative, one faction of the remaining city-dwelling population has held strong: the knowledge workers logging on from their apartments.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

"The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation" Now Officially Published

It's Eugene Volokh, The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation, 73 Hastings L.J. 1353 (2022); I hope it's a useful resource for judges, lawyers, professors, students, and even pro se litigants. I've tried to make it both analytical (setting forth in detail the key policy arguments and the key internal doctrinal structures)...
LAW
geekwire.com

Most NDAs are now outlawed in Washington state. Will whistleblowers speak up?

Earlier this year, Washington state followed in California’s footsteps and outlawed most non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements, which had become standard fare at many tech companies. It was a huge victory for worker-rights advocates, who said the gag orders helped cover up harassment and discrimination related to — among other things — race, sex or physical ability.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law and ‘critical race theory’ ban are in effect. Teachers brace for ‘straight-up indoctrination’

Schools in Leon County, Florida, must now notify parents if their child has a gym class with a “student who is open about their gender identity”. The schools must also notify parents if their child is attending an overnight field trip with a “student who is open about their gender identity”.On the last day of the 2021-2022 school year, teachers in Palm Beach County were asked to comb through materials to look for books that discuss white supremacy or systemic racism or any book that “explicitly instructs” issues related to gender identity or sexual orientation.In Orange County, a district that...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Second Amendment Rights of People Briefly Hospitalized for Mental Health Reasons Long Ago?

From Judge Dale Drozd's opinion in Clifton v. U.S. DOJ (E.D. Cal.), filed Friday:. In 2001, plaintiff was in eighth grade at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Los Angeles, California. He was thirteen years old at the time. Because plaintiff's mother had passed away and he never knew his father, plaintiff then lived with his grandmother. His grandmother's husband—plaintiff's step-grandfather—was physically and mentally abusive toward both plaintiff and his grandmother. One day in June of 2001, while at an after-school program, plaintiff made comments about "what he would like to do toward his step-grandfather in order to protect himself and his grandmother."

