Evaluating Hiring Discrimination

Burning questions of our time. HR reps love to talk about DEI initiatives, but one group is almost always left out: people who have been previously incarcerated. A 2018 study found that the unemployment rate among the 5 million formerly incarcerated people in the US was 27%. That figure blows any other unemployment rate in US history out of the water—even during the roughest patches of the Great Depression. Why are so many in this demographic unemployed? One reason is that 96% of companies request background checks to ensure applicants disclose any and all criminal records, and this practice can reduce an applicant’s chance for a callback by as much as 50%.

ECONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO