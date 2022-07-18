ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon grad, EIU pitcher Hayden Birdsong drafted by Giants

By Bret Beherns
 4 days ago

WCIA — Eastern Illinois pitcher and Mattoon grad Hayden Birdsong was the final pick of the sixth round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft on Monday, the 196th overall selection by the San Francisco Giants. Birdsong had a 3.35 ERA for the Panthers this spring, striking out 66 hitters in 45.2 innings for the Panthers. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right handed pitcher has a slot value of $251,10k for the draft position. This is the sixth straight season EIU has had a player selected in the draft.

Year Player Team
2022
2021 		Hayden Birdsong (6th)
Trey Sweeney (1st – 20th Overall) 		San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees
2020 Will Klein (5th) Kansas City Royals
2019 Michael YaSenka (17th) St. Louis Cardinals
2019 Jimmy Govern (30th) Kansas City Royals
2018 Jake Haberer Seattle Mariners
2017 Michael McCormick (34th) Chicago White Sox
2017 Matt Wivinis New York Yankees
WCIA

