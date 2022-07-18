Mattoon grad, EIU pitcher Hayden Birdsong drafted by Giants

WCIA — Eastern Illinois pitcher and Mattoon grad Hayden Birdsong was the final pick of the sixth round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft on Monday, the 196th overall selection by the San Francisco Giants. Birdsong had a 3.35 ERA for the Panthers this spring, striking out 66 hitters in 45.2 innings for the Panthers. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right handed pitcher has a slot value of $251,10k for the draft position. This is the sixth straight season EIU has had a player selected in the draft.

Year Player Team 2022

2021 Hayden Birdsong (6th)

Trey Sweeney (1st – 20th Overall) San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees 2020 Will Klein (5th) Kansas City Royals 2019 Michael YaSenka (17th) St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Jimmy Govern (30th) Kansas City Royals 2018 Jake Haberer Seattle Mariners 2017 Michael McCormick (34th) Chicago White Sox 2017 Matt Wivinis New York Yankees

